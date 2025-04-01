Spider-Man 4's official title has been revealed – and it has ties to a controversial time in the Marvel hero's 80-year-plus comic book history

- Sony and Marvel have revealed the official title for Spider-Man 4
- The superhero movie's real name was unveiled at CinemaCon 2025
- Tom Holland's next big-screen adventure isn't likely to adapt its comic book namesake's story
Spider-Man 4 is no more. No, I don't mean one of the most anticipated comic book movies has suddenly been canceled. I'm actually referring to the fact that the superhero film finally has an official title.
Revealed during Sony Pictures' CinemaCon 2025 presentation yesterday (March 31), the webslinger's next outing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is called Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day 🕷️ July 31, 2026. pic.twitter.com/R6OY8tAHObApril 1, 2025
Sony also reconfirmed the forthcoming flick's recently revised launch date, too, with Spider-Man 4 set to swing into theaters on July 31, 2026. Originally, Brand New Day was going to land in theaters worldwide on July 24, 2026, but its launch was delayed so it won't go up against The Odyssey, aka Christopher Nolan's movie reimagining of Homer's ancient Greek epic poem.
Taking to the stage during Sony's presentation, director Daniel Destin Cretton also reaffirmed filming will begin on Spider-Man's latest MCU outing in mid-2025. Tom Holland, who plays the titular hero and his civilian identity Peter Parker, addressed the audience via a pre-recorded message.
Given he has previous form for spoiling the plot of Marvel movies, Holland erred on the side of caution this time around. Indeed, after apologizing for not being at the event in-person – Holland is part of The Odyssey's all-star cast, so he's currently filming that flick – he went to say about Spider-Man 4: "I know we left you with a massive cliff hanger at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, so Spider Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say."
Spider-Man: Brand New Day's controversial title explained
Spider-Man 4's new name obviously alludes to the start of a *ahem* brand new trilogy for the beloved wallcrawler that'll begin with this Marvel Phase 6 project. No Way Home effectively closed the door on the most recent chapter in Peter Parker's life; the superpowered teenager beginning anew after Doctor Strange cast a spell to make everyone – including Peter's girlfriend MJ and best buddy Ned – forget he was Spider-Man in No Way Home's final act.
Nevertheless, the mere mention of the upcoming movie's subtitle is enough to send a shiver down the most devoted Spider-Man fan. Indeed, Brand New Day is also the title of a comic book storyline, which ran from January 2008 to July 2008, that followed the most controversial comic series in the Marvel hero's 80-year-plus existence.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
For the uninitiated: the 'Brand New Day' storyline was the sequel to the extremely divisive 'One More Day' event. In the latter four-part series, Peter and Mary Jane sacrificed their marriage to save Aunt May's life after she was shot by Kingpin. The Parkers made a deal with the demon lord known as Mephisto to spare Aunt May, but he'd erase the couple's entire history in order to do so.
While fans praised Joe Quesada's artwork within the pages of the 'Brand New Day' comics, many were infuriated by the decision to wipe out decades of history between Peter and Mary Jane. Others called the story "downright disrespectful" and that it not only "undermined" Spider-Man lore, but also went against everything the hero, plus the wider themes at play throughout his illustrious history, stood for.
Fortunately, it's incredibly unlikely that 'Brand New Day' will be adapted ad verbatim for Spider-Man 4. No Way Home was only loosely inspired by 'One More Day', so I expect Brand New Day to eschew much of its comic book namesake's story to tell an original tale instead. Now, about the character that Sadie Sink is reportedly going to play in Spider-Man 4, Sony and Marvel...
You might also like
- Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse finally has a release date, and I can't believe I have to wait so long to find out how Miles Morales' story ends
- Here's how to watch the Spider-Man movies in order
- Or see if you agree with my ranking of the best Spider-Man movies
Marvel Unlimited monthly subscription: was $9.99 per month now $4.99 at Marvel
The ultimate digital comics subscription for Marvel fans is offering new and returning customers 50% off their first month, which is much cheaper than a streaming subscription to watch all the best superhero movies. To gain access to a library of more than 30,000 comics, use the code 'SPIDEY50' at checkout. You're able to use the Marvel Unlimited app on all iOS and Android devices, including the web, too. But, be quick – the deal expires on May 5!
As TechRadar's senior entertainment reporter, Tom covers all of the latest movies, TV shows, and streaming service news that you need to know about. You'll regularly find him writing about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and many other topics of interest.
An NCTJ-accredited journalist, Tom also writes reviews, analytical articles, opinion pieces, and interview-led features on the biggest franchises, actors, directors and other industry leaders. You may see his quotes pop up in the odd official Marvel Studios video, too, such as this Moon Knight TV spot.
Away from work, Tom can be found checking out the latest video games, immersing himself in his favorite sporting pastime of football, reading the many unread books on his shelf, staying fit at the gym, and petting every dog he comes across. Got a scoop, interesting story, or an intriguing angle on the latest news in entertainment? Feel free to drop him a line.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse finally has a release date, and I can't believe I have to wait so long to find out how Miles Morales' story ends
CinemaCon 2025 live – all the latest new movie announcements, from 2 Spider-Man movies to Zelda, The Beatles and more coming!