CinemaCon 2025 live – all the latest new movie announcements, from 2 Spider-Man movies to Zelda, The Beatles and more coming!

(Image credit: Sony Pictures) We also got news that the Spider-Verse conclusion, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, is coming on June 4th, 2027 – or, at least that's the plan. The movie has already had plenty of trouble hitting its dates, and was originally planned for a 2024 release. Some of the creative team went on-stage during CinemaCon and presented a teaser with apparently great-looking new animation, but with audio taken from the previous movies. If – like TechRadar's Senior Entertainment Reporter, Tom Power – you can't believe you have to wait so long to find out how Miles Morales' story ends, then the good news is that some first look images were posted on social media for fans to enjoy (see below). Read more: Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse finally has a release date, and I can't believe I have to wait so long to find out how Miles Morales' story ends Spider-Man: Beyond the #SpiderVerse is coming exclusively to theatres June 4, 2027. 🕸️ pic.twitter.com/X4Y96n6dauApril 1, 2025

The Beatles - A Four-Film Cinematic Event, directed by Sam Mendes. Harris Dickinson (John Lennon)Paul Mescal (Paul McCartney)Barry Keoghan (Ringo Starr)Joseph Quinn (George Harrison) In theatres April 2028. #TheBeatlesFourFilmCinematicEvent pic.twitter.com/mREL0nPcfCApril 1, 2025 Perhaps the most interesting news of the show came about Sam Mendes' upcoming suite of movies about The Beatles. For a start, we got a big casting announcement of huge names playing the fab four: George Harrison: Joseph Quinn (Fantastic Four, A Quiet Place: Day One)

John Lennon: Harris Dickinson (Babygirl, Triangle of Sadness)

Paul McCartney: Paul Mescal (Gladiator II, Aftersun)

Ringo Starr: Barry Keoghan (Saltburn, The Banshees of Inisherin) In case you're not aware, the plan is to make four movies, each centering on a different member of the group. And the really juicy part is that all four movies are slated to come out during April 2028. I have to say, I'm struggling with this one. That's quite a cast, and Mendes has made some great stuff, but I feel like people are going to be pretty burnt out by the time they come to Ringo's movie (and you know it's going to be poor Ringo last).

(Image credit: Prime Video) Matt Bolton, Managing Editor for Entertainment, stepping in here to say that while we only got a very brief appearance from filmmaker Zach Cregger about his upcoming Resident Evil movie, I'm excited about this one – despite knowing very little about it. Cregger directed the wonderfully bonkers Barbarian, and has a new movie planned for release during 2025 called Weapons starring Josh Brolin and Julia Garner, among others. He spent his time on stage talking about how much he loves the video game series, and I'm sure fans of the series are looking forward to seeing what version of that he chooses to tap into. I gotta say, I'm equally fine if he takes it off into its own direction – I unashamedly love (most) of the Milla Jovovich Resident Evil movie series, and that really benefited from finding its own vibe within the (ahem) umbrella of the franchise.