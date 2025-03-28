Hey listen! The live-action Legend of Zelda movie just got a 2027 release date confirmed by Sony and Nintendo

The live-action film adaptation of The Legend of Zelda has a release window

Nintendo Today app users spotted the announcement on Friday, March 28

Fans of the video game can expect to see a theatrical release in March 2027

Nintendo has officially announced when the live-action adaptation of The Legend of Zelda video game franchise will be released in theaters.

Sony Pictures Entertainment, which is co-producing the film with Nintendo, will premiere the film on March 26, 2027, according to an announcement in Nintendo Today, a new content app that was unveiled during Nintendo Direct.

That means fans have a two-year wait ahead of them to see what the movie's director Wes Ball, who's known for blockbusters like the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and The Maze Runner trilogy, has been cooking up.

Ball is reportedly producing the movie with Joe Hartwick Jr under their production company called Oddball Entertainment, alongside Shigeru Miyamoto – who created the game series with Takashi Tezuka – and the former founder of Marvel, Avi Arad.

Miyamoto said when the movie adaptation was first announced back in 2023 that he'd been working on a live-action adaptation of The Legend of Zelda "for many years now with Avi Arad".

"I have asked Avi-san to produce this film with me, and we have now officially started the development of the film with Nintendo itself heavily involved in the production. It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it," Miyamoto wrote in a post on X.

What do we know so far about The Legend of Zelda film adaptation?

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, there aren't a lot of details about what we can expect, with the casting and plot not yet revealed, but we can likely expect there to be a princess called Zelda, an adventurous swordsman called Link, and an evil villain called Ganondorf.

The Legend of Zelda franchise, which has been going since 1986, has seen more than 20 different video games released over the years, all with varying storylines, so there are plenty of different directions this could go in.

Many fans of the games (yours truly included) understandably have mixed feelings of apprehension and excitement about what a live-action adaptation could look like – hey, who could blame us with so many critical flops like the Assassins Creed movie to go off.

Avi Avrad, at least, does have a fantastic track record of making good productions like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, but then there's also that Borderlands adaptation that we don't talk about...

Hopefully, this doesn't end up in the latter bucket, and the live-action Legend of Zelda movie is a hit, but we'll have to wait and see. In the meantime, let's all enjoy the latest iteration of the series, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, to get our Zelda fix.