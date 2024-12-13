I didn’t expect Fallout to win Best Adaptation at The Game Awards 2024 when Netflix’s Arcane was such a hit

Let's not all Fallout over this

A close up of a dirty-faced Jinx in Arcane season 2 episode 9
(Image credit: Netflix/Riot Games/Fortiche Production)
  • Fallout won Best Adaptation at The Game Awards 2024
  • Arcane fans feel 'robbed' that the hit animated series didn't win
  • Both shows have been huge successes and are enjoyable to watch even if you're a newcomer to the video game franchises

Arcane fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment about the outcome of one of today's winners at The Game Awards 2024, following the announcement that Amazon's Fallout TV show was crowned 'Best Adaptation'.

Arcane, one of the best Netflix shows, brings to life the League of Legends universe through the use of striking animated visuals and explosive action. Meanwhile, one of the best Prime Video shows, Fallout, "brings one of gaming’s most iconic series to life with a highly satisfying blend of source material devotion and narrative originality", as Tom Power wrote in TechRadar's Fallout season 1 review.

The point is, though, that both video game adaptations are terrific watches, but what they do have in common is the fact that they aren't just catered to fans of the video games. No matter if you're an avid fan or a newcomer to the franchise, both shows will both wow you (much like The Last of Us did for me).

However, this hasn't stopped fans flocking to social media to express their views over Fallout winning the award over Arcane, with one user even feeling "robbed" at the defeat.

Although Arcane season 2 missed out this time, the animated series hasn't gone without its fair share of awards. Not only did it win 'Best Adaptation' at The Game Awards in 2022, it won four Emmy Awards, including the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program and became the first streaming series to win the award.

