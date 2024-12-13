I didn’t expect Fallout to win Best Adaptation at The Game Awards 2024 when Netflix’s Arcane was such a hit

Fallout won Best Adaptation at The Game Awards 2024

Arcane fans feel 'robbed' that the hit animated series didn't win

Both shows have been huge successes and are enjoyable to watch even if you're a newcomer to the video game franchises

Arcane fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment about the outcome of one of today's winners at The Game Awards 2024, following the announcement that Amazon's Fallout TV show was crowned 'Best Adaptation'.

Arcane, one of the best Netflix shows, brings to life the League of Legends universe through the use of striking animated visuals and explosive action. Meanwhile, one of the best Prime Video shows, Fallout, "brings one of gaming’s most iconic series to life with a highly satisfying blend of source material devotion and narrative originality", as Tom Power wrote in TechRadar's Fallout season 1 review.

Don't get me wrong Fallout was good but over Arcane?????? I am literally just confused. Arcane is literally one of the best series ever my god what the hell. It's rated so high all across the board how does that happen https://t.co/XCfIr2p5mrDecember 13, 2024

The point is, though, that both video game adaptations are terrific watches, but what they do have in common is the fact that they aren't just catered to fans of the video games. No matter if you're an avid fan or a newcomer to the franchise, both shows will both wow you (much like The Last of Us did for me).

However, this hasn't stopped fans flocking to social media to express their views over Fallout winning the award over Arcane, with one user even feeling "robbed" at the defeat.

BEST ADAPTATION FALLOUT??? ARCANE DIDN'T WIN BEST ADAPTATION???WHY????WE WERE SO SO ROBBED HERE #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/WN8BTjgbCzDecember 13, 2024

Although Arcane season 2 missed out this time, the animated series hasn't gone without its fair share of awards. Not only did it win 'Best Adaptation' at The Game Awards in 2022, it won four Emmy Awards, including the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program and became the first streaming series to win the award.

HOW THE HELL DID FALLOUT BEAT ARCANE FOR BEST GAME ADAPTATION AIN’T NO WAYDecember 13, 2024

