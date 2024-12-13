I didn’t expect Fallout to win Best Adaptation at The Game Awards 2024 when Netflix’s Arcane was such a hit
Let's not all Fallout over this
- Fallout won Best Adaptation at The Game Awards 2024
- Arcane fans feel 'robbed' that the hit animated series didn't win
- Both shows have been huge successes and are enjoyable to watch even if you're a newcomer to the video game franchises
Arcane fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment about the outcome of one of today's winners at The Game Awards 2024, following the announcement that Amazon's Fallout TV show was crowned 'Best Adaptation'.
Arcane, one of the best Netflix shows, brings to life the League of Legends universe through the use of striking animated visuals and explosive action. Meanwhile, one of the best Prime Video shows, Fallout, "brings one of gaming’s most iconic series to life with a highly satisfying blend of source material devotion and narrative originality", as Tom Power wrote in TechRadar's Fallout season 1 review.
Don't get me wrong Fallout was good but over Arcane?????? I am literally just confused. Arcane is literally one of the best series ever my god what the hell. It's rated so high all across the board how does that happen https://t.co/XCfIr2p5mrDecember 13, 2024
The point is, though, that both video game adaptations are terrific watches, but what they do have in common is the fact that they aren't just catered to fans of the video games. No matter if you're an avid fan or a newcomer to the franchise, both shows will both wow you (much like The Last of Us did for me).
However, this hasn't stopped fans flocking to social media to express their views over Fallout winning the award over Arcane, with one user even feeling "robbed" at the defeat.
BEST ADAPTATION FALLOUT??? ARCANE DIDN'T WIN BEST ADAPTATION???WHY????WE WERE SO SO ROBBED HERE #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/WN8BTjgbCzDecember 13, 2024
Although Arcane season 2 missed out this time, the animated series hasn't gone without its fair share of awards. Not only did it win 'Best Adaptation' at The Game Awards in 2022, it won four Emmy Awards, including the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program and became the first streaming series to win the award.
HOW THE HELL DID FALLOUT BEAT ARCANE FOR BEST GAME ADAPTATION AIN’T NO WAYDecember 13, 2024
You might also like
- Netflix releases trailer for Bank of Dave 2 and I can't wait to see him take on a new rival
- New Invincible season 3 trailer teases a superhero civil war, new heroes, returning villains, and Mark's 'serious' supersuit
- Fallout season 2: release date prediction, likely cast, possible plot, and more news and rumors on the hit Prime Video show's return
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
After graduating with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, Grace dived into the world of entertainment where she started writing all about the must-watch shows and movies at What To Watch. Now Grace is on her next writing adventure at TechRadar, where she uses her expertise to help readers keep up to date on the biggest TV shows and movies in the ever-changing world of streaming. If she’s not writing about her passion for entertainment, you’ll find her watching reality shows while feasting on chocolate.