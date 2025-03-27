Assassin's Creed Shadows has Max subscribers streaming the 2016 movie flop – here are 3 better video game adaptations with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes

Check out our list of the video game adaptations you'll want to press start on

Assassin&#039;s Creed
(Image credit: New Regency Productions)

With the release of Assassin’s Creed Shadows, the latest in the long running video game saga, audiences have been flocking to Max to stream the 2016 film adaptation of the series. Starring Michael Fassbender, the film was set in the same universe as the games and novels, but delivered an original story, unconnected to anything fans had seen before.

Despite a big name in the lead, the film failed to create a spark with audiences and critics, delivering a disappointing box office and sitting at just 19% on Rotten Tomatoes, with the consensus being that the movie adaptation was a bit of a slog, spending too much time in the modern day time period and lacking the swashbuckling fun of the game series.

But if you’ve found yourself equally disappointed, we’ve got you covered as we give you our pick of three video game adaptations with over 90% on RT and give you the lowdown on which of the best streaming services they’re available to watch.

The Last of Us

YouTube YouTube
Watch On

RT Score: 96%
Stream: Max
Main cast: Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Nico Parker, John Hannah, Merle Dandridge, Christopher Heyerdahl, Brendan Fletcher, Anna Torv, Gabriel Luna, Christine Hakim , Nick Offerman, Murray Bartlett

HBO had a huge undertaking on their hands when they announced that one of the most beloved video games of all time would be given the prestige TV treatment. Set in a post-apocalyptic US where a plague has turned much of the population into fungus fueled zombies, The Last of Us sees Joel (Pedro Pascal) tasked with transporting Ellie (Bella Ramsay) cross country so scientists can discover if she is truly the viral cure she’s rumoured to be.

Essentially a long road movie, the pair encounter plenty of hurdles along the way as we build toward the shocking conclusion. But the real hook is the developing father/daughter-like relationship between Joel and Ellie, brilliantly performed by Pascal and Ramsay. Season 2 is set to arrive very soon, so if you’re yet to see one of Max’s best shows, now’s the time.

Fallout

YouTube YouTube
Watch On

RT Score: 94%
Stream: Prime Video
Main cast: Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Kyle MacLachlan, Moisés Arias, Xelia Mendes-Jones, Walton Goggins

Another post-apocalyptic saga, but with a wholly different flavour, Fallout is set more than 200 years after a nuclear war between the United States and China has turned the US into a dangerous wasteland. The show follows Ella Purnell’s Lucy, who leaves the safety of bunker Vault 33 in search of her kidnapped father.

Aesthetically true to the games, the show recreates the retro-futuristic world perfectly, delivering a stunning portrayal of a devastated Los Angeles. Purnell continues to prove why she’s one of Hollywood’s top rising stars after her turns in Yellowjackets and Sweetpea and Walton Goggins is as good as ever as The Ghoul. Fans of the games will be thrilled to see the world recreated so vividly, and newcomers will find the universe a delight to be immersed in.

Sonic the Hedgehog Trilogy

YouTube YouTube
Watch On

RT Score: 93%-95%
Stream: Paramount Plus
Main cast: Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Jim Carrey, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Idris Elba, Keanu Reeves

The live-action adaptation of the legendary video game didn’t get off to the best start after the controversial first trailer led the filmmakers to go back to the drawing board on the design of the titular character. However, when the first movie landed on streaming at the height of the pandemic, audiences found the fun, heartfelt, Amblin-esque film to be just the tonic for such troubled times.

Ben Schwartz perfectly encapsulates the cool wit of Sonic, while Jim Carrey delivers his funniest performance in years as the villainous Dr. Robotnik, leaving no scenery unchewed. Part 2 adds Idris Elba as powerhouse echidna Knuckles while the third installment brings in Keanu Reeves as the stoic Shadow the Hedgehog. The films certainly don’t carry the dramatic heft of the above series’, but they’re an awful lot of fun.

