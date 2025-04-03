Five Nights at Freddy's 2 gets December 2025 release date and first teaser, but you won't be able to watch it at home straight away
Five Nights At Freddy's 2 gets many nights in theaters first
The second Five Nights at Freddy's movie has a release date – but it won't be coming to streaming straightaway.
The movie will open in theaters on December 5, 2025. But unlike the first Five Nights at Freddy's film it won't also be available on Peacock to stream on the same date.
Five Nights at Freddy's 2 will be coming to streaming, but not immediately.
That's according to studio boss Jason Blum, whose Blumhouse is once again bringing the video game hit to the big screen.
Speaking at CinemaCon 2025 on 2 April while dressed up as an animatronic monster, as reported by Variety, he "acknowledged that exhibitors [theater owners] weren't thrilled that the movie was released day-and-date on Peacock, but assured the crowd that the new film would launch exclusively in theaters".
What do we know about Five Nights at Freddy's 2?
The official teaser doesn't give us much to go on, but it looks like the scary stakes have been raised for the second FNAF movie: the animatronics aren't limited to Freddy Fazbear's Pizza any more. One of the locations appears to be a school, and we also see Vanessa telling Mike that "they're out there". When he asks where, she says "everywhere".
The film is directed by Emma Tammi and stars Piper Rubio, Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail and Matthew Lillard. Tammi wrote the script with Scott Cawthon and Seth Cuddeback, who also co-wrote the first movie with her, and Tammi has previously said that the first movie left "some loose ends that I think are going to have to come back in a sequel to be tied up."
Expectations will be high for this one: the first Five Nights movie was Blumhouse's biggest ever hit, with an opening weekend of $80 million.
