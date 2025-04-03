Five Nights at Freddy's 2 gets December 2025 release date and first teaser, but you won't be able to watch it at home straight away

News
By published

Five Nights At Freddy's 2 gets many nights in theaters first

Five Nights At Freddy&#039;s 2 teaser image showing two animatronic eyes on a black background
(Image credit: Universal Pictures / YouTube)

The second Five Nights at Freddy's movie has a release date – but it won't be coming to streaming straightaway.

The movie will open in theaters on December 5, 2025. But unlike the first Five Nights at Freddy's film it won't also be available on Peacock to stream on the same date.

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 will be coming to streaming, but not immediately.

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 | Official Teaser - YouTube Five Nights at Freddy's 2 | Official Teaser - YouTube
Watch On

That's according to studio boss Jason Blum, whose Blumhouse is once again bringing the video game hit to the big screen.

Speaking at CinemaCon 2025 on 2 April while dressed up as an animatronic monster, as reported by Variety, he "acknowledged that exhibitors [theater owners] weren't thrilled that the movie was released day-and-date on Peacock, but assured the crowd that the new film would launch exclusively in theaters".

What do we know about Five Nights at Freddy's 2?

Five Nights At Freddy's 2 teaser trailer image showing the titular animatronic in front of a crowd of people

Guess who's back / back again / Freddy's back / but not on streaming (Image credit: Universal Pictures / YouTube)

The official teaser doesn't give us much to go on, but it looks like the scary stakes have been raised for the second FNAF movie: the animatronics aren't limited to Freddy Fazbear's Pizza any more. One of the locations appears to be a school, and we also see Vanessa telling Mike that "they're out there". When he asks where, she says "everywhere".

The film is directed by Emma Tammi and stars Piper Rubio, Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail and Matthew Lillard. Tammi wrote the script with Scott Cawthon and Seth Cuddeback, who also co-wrote the first movie with her, and Tammi has previously said that the first movie left "some loose ends that I think are going to have to come back in a sequel to be tied up."

Expectations will be high for this one: the first Five Nights movie was Blumhouse's biggest ever hit, with an opening weekend of $80 million.

You may also like

Carrie Marshall
Carrie Marshall
Contributor

Writer, broadcaster, musician and kitchen gadget obsessive Carrie Marshall has been writing about tech since 1998, contributing sage advice and odd opinions to all kinds of magazines and websites as well as writing more than a dozen books. Her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, is on sale now and her next book, about pop music, is out in 2025. She is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about streaming
Two Squid Game season 2 contestants staring at each other

Netflix movies and shows are now available in over 30 languages – here's what you need to know
Kolkata Knight Riders&#039; Vice Captain Venkatesh Iyer participates in a practice session ahead of an IPL 2025 match ahead of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live stream: how to watch IPL 2025 match online from anywhere today
Verizon logo on a building with blue sky above

Verizon security flaw could allow hackers to view entire call history
See more latest
Most Popular
Verizon logo on a building with blue sky above
Verizon security flaw could allow hackers to view entire call history
The Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con 2 controllers on a stand
Nintendo confirms the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con controllers have been 'designed from the ground up' and I couldn't be happier
Close up of a Royal Mail van
Royal Mail investigating possible data breach after supplier targeted
Adobe Generative Extend in Premiere Pro
Adobe Premiere Pro updates bring some serious AI power
A still image from a Studio Ghibli film called Ponyo
Is ChatGPT's Studio Ghibli craze a copyright timebomb? Here's the verdict from expert lawyers
Sonos Era 100 on white table
The Sonos Era 100 and Ray’s new lower price are a welcome move from a company that wants to win your love back
The Nintendo Switch 2 on a red background
It looks like Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders are live at some retailers with some fans securing their console ahead of the official date - but we would still be careful
AirPods Max with USB-C in every color
Okay, the AirPods Max USB-C lossless audio update is now available, for real this time – here's how to check you've got it
Intel Unison running on a phone and laptop
Intel is discontinuing an app you’ve never heard of – but sadly, that alternative to Windows 11’s Phone Link was a useful tool you might regret never using
Oracle
Oracle admits second major security breach, user login data stolen