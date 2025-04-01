It's going to be a long wait for Beyond the Spider-Verse to swing into theaters

Sony has finally revealed Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse 's release date

The highly-anticipated movie will arrive in theaters worldwide in June 2027

Five first-look images were also unveiled at CinemaCon 2025

It's finally happened. Over four months after we thought we'd get an exciting release update on Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, our wish has been granted.

During its CinemaCon 2025 presentation last night (March 31), Sony Pictures announced the third and final entry in Miles Morales' animated film trilogy will be released on June 4, 2027. The confirmation was later revealed on numerous social media channels, including the official Spider-Verse X/Twitter account.

Spider-Man: Beyond the #SpiderVerse is coming exclusively to theatres June 4, 2027. 🕸️ pic.twitter.com/JE1XKqZYqPApril 1, 2025

The aforementioned tweet also revealed a first-look image at the film series' new Prowler. Indeed, the Spider-Man villain, who'll be an alternate reality's version of Miles in this movie, will be a secondary antagonist in Beyond the Spider-Verse, with The Spot taking on chief villain duties as he did last time.

Prowler 2.0 was introduced in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's final few minutes and, as mentioned, is a multiversal variant of this film series' protagonist. If you need to remind yourself what happened in that film – and seeing as it's been almost two years since that movie came out, I wouldn't blame you if you did – be sure to read my Across the Spider-Verse ending explained piece.

But I digress. Sony also revealed four other official stills from the Marvel-adjacent movie at CinemaCon 2025. That quartet, which you can see below, shows Miles battling Prowler 2.0 and, in what's sure to be a highly emotional moment, reuniting with Gwen Stacey/Spider-Gwen.

Spider-Man: Beyond the #SpiderVerse is coming exclusively to theatres June 4, 2027. 🕸️ pic.twitter.com/X4Y96n6dauApril 1, 2025

Speaking on stage during Sony's presentation, producer Phil Lord suggested (per Variety) that fans will want to prepare themselves for a potentially devastating end to the highly-rated animated movie trilogy, too.

After a behind-doors video teaser was shown to attendees, Lord revealed Miles will be on the run at the start of the flick, which immediately picks up after the previous movie's final scene, before adding: "Gwen and his other friends may or may not be enough to help him save [his] family."

Feeding fans a web of lies

Across the Spider-Verse's sequel was supposed to arrive last March (Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Though I am reassured that Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will eventually be released in theaters, there's no denying that we were seemingly told more than a little white lie about its development and original launch plan.

When Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was first announced, Lord and fellow producer Chris Miller informed us that it would effectively be a two-part movie event.

The wait for Beyond the Spider-Verse, i.e. the new title bestowed on the previously named Across the Spider-Verse Part II, wouldn't be a long one, either. In fact, the trilogy's final installment was initially penciled in to make its theatrical debut in March 2024 – just nine months after its predecessor had swung into cinemas worldwide.

Spider-Gwen will return alongside Miles Morales in Beyond the Spider-Verse (Image credit: Sony Pictures)

As the months passed, though, it became clear that Beyond the Spider-Verse wouldn't meet its original release date.

A damning report from Vulture suggested that the film's art and animation departments had been subjected to poor working conditions during Across the Spider-Verse's development, with many forced to work long hours and weekends to finish it. Speculation that Lord and Miller were difficult to work with also circulated online. The 2023 Hollywood strikes impacted the flick's seemingly near-ending development cycle, too, but not before Beyond the Spider-Verse was removed from Sony's forthcoming film slate in mid-2023, which suggested its development wasn't going entirely to plan.

With Sony confirming who would direct Beyond the Spider-Verse last December, it finally seemed like there was light at the end of the tunnel. With the threequel now on track to arrive in mid-2027, I'm crossing my fingers that its production issues are a thing of the past.

I'm also hoping, though, that the film series' chief creative team isn't working its employees to the bone. Four years is a long time to wait for the conclusion to one of the best animated trilogies of all time, but I'd be prepared to wait even longer if it means nobody is forced to crunch to get it out of the door.

