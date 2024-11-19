Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse might be about to get an exciting release update as fans spot a big Miles Morales logo in downtown New York

A Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse announcement appears to be on the way

Spider-Man fans are convinced a big Beyond the Spider-Verse announcement is imminent

A large Miles Morales logo has been spotted in downtown New York by residents

The mural may be getting installed ahead of a possible reveal at Comic-Con Brazil (CCXP) in early December

Spider-Man fans have been whipped (or should that be thwipped?) into a frenzy over a seemingly imminent Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse reveal.

Yesterday (November 18), numerous New York residents spotted a large, light-based logo was being erected on the front of a building in downtown New York. Ordinarily, that would be interesting news in its own right, but what's most notable about this specific mural is that its design is an exact match of the logo that adorns Miles Morales' superhero costume in 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and 2022's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

This is being put up in Chelsea, NY right now.What are they cooking? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/X1JBg25hVRNovember 18, 2024

The location of said logo, which was snapped and uploaded by plenty of intrigued passers-by like X/Twitter user phil_spvrs (see above), and Redditors including lookedrs and ConeyQ, has also sparked interest. Indeed, its installation in the borough of Chelsea has ties to the Spider-Verse films, too, with Miles' co-star Gwen Stacey/Spider-Gwen living in this part of Manhattan in her original universe.

Miles Morales' next animated adventure was initially supposed to arrive in March (Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Unsurprisingly, the mural's design and location have led many to theorize that a Beyond the Spider-Verse announcement might be inbound. The most obvious reveal would be an official release date – or, rather, a new one, given that Beyond the Spider-Verse was originally supposed to be released in March 2024.

If a new launch date is set to be confirmed by Sony and Marvel, it'll come as something of a shock to some fans. Following an initial release date delay owing to the 2023 Hollywood strikes, a recent report from industry insider Jeff Sneider suggested the third and final installment in Miles' animated Spider-Man film series had been pushed back all the way to 2027.

With Comic-Con Brazil (CCXP) 2024 right around the corner, it's possible that a launch date announcement could be made shortly. Even better, we might not have to wait another two and a bit years for its arrival, either.

Traditionally, Sony Pictures is one of multiple studios that provides updates on its line-up of movies for the year ahead and beyond. Considering CCXP is set to run from December 5 to 8 this year, it seems likely that a Beyond the Spider-Verse reveal will be part of its 2024 announcements roster, especially as Sony has previous form for unveiling Spider-Verse details at CCXP, with Across the Spider-Verse's first clip being debuted at the December 2021 event.

As for rumors that the sequel to Across the Spider-Verse – my Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse review is well worth reading, by the way – may land in theaters before 2027, Reddit user Colton826 claims Beyond the Spider-Verse has been pencilled in for a late 2025 release. That suggestion has only served to increase people's excitement, mine included, that a development and/or release date update is imminent. Here's hoping, then, that I'll be able to add the follow-up to one of the best superhero movies of all-time to our new movies hub when I give it a big 2025 release schedule overhaul.

Expect to see Spider-Gwen and more of Miles' allies in Beyond the Spider-Verse (Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Regardless of whether a revised release date is unveiled, one of Sneider's fellow leakers will feel vindicated by recent claims they've made about a Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse reveal. Taking to Twitter earlier today (November 19), the X/Twitter user known as Cryptic4KQual uploaded a screenshot of a message, which he'd posted on Discord in mid-October, suggesting that an announcement concerning the threequel would be made before 2024 ends. We'll see if they and Colton826 are telling the truth very, very soon.

Beyond the Spider-Verse isn't the only webslinger-led project that's in the works. Spider-Man 4, which will see the return of Tom Holland and Zendaya, is set to enter full production in mid-2025 ahead of a July 2026 launch. You can read more about the the Marvel Phase 6 movie in my dedicated Spider-Man 4 hub.

As for other wallcrawler-centric productions, a Spider-Man Noir live-action series starring Nic Cage is currently being filmed before it's released on Prime Video. In the more immediate term, Venom: The Last Dance recently tangoed its way into theaters worldwide, while another Spider-Man spin-off in Kraven the Hunter will charge into cinemas on December 13. Lastly, a different animated Spider-Man TV series – Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man – will debut on Disney Plus in January 2025.