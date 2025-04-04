The M3GAN 2.0 trailer teases a new rival for the iconic android doll and I can't wait for this showdown

By published

She's here to slay (literally)

The android M3GAN with messy hair and scratch marks all over her face after a fight
  • M3GAN 2.0 has a new trailer which reveals some important plot details
  • The movie will arrive in theaters on June 27
  • There's no word on a streaming release date yet

It's shaping up to be a great year for new movies. I previously wrote about the six biggest horror movies coming in 2025 that I can't wait to watch, and now M3GAN 2.0 is worthy of a spot, even if it doesn't feel as horror-like as its predecessor.

The new trailer teases an upgrade for M3GAN in more ways than one, and it seems they're leaning on the comedic elements of the unstable android rather than some of the horror we saw in the first movie.

As much as I love the horror genre, I am excited to see where it goes when it arrives in theaters on June 27. Take a look at the trailer below!

M3GAN 2.0 Official Trailer - YouTube M3GAN 2.0 Official Trailer - YouTube
What is the plot of M3GAN 2.0?

M3GAN and Cady reading a book in the movie M3GAN

Now we have a trailer, we've got a good idea of what M3GAN 2.0 will be about, and it's a fun twist on the title because she's getting some serious upgrades.

It's set two years after the original, and M3GAN's creator Gemma has become an advocate for government oversight of AI after what happened when M3GAN went on a murderous rampage. However, a defense contractor has created a military-grade weapon known as Amelia, the ultimate infiltration spy, based on M3GAN's design.

Hoping to stop Amelia, Gemma resurrects M3GAN, making her faster, stronger, and more lethal, teasing a very fun showdown that I'm excited to see.

