Apple TV+ has discovered the Fountain of Youth and you can jump in this May when the movie starts streaming

Apple Studios' epic adventure is directed by Guy Ritchie and comes from the writer of Scream

Still image from Fountain of Youth showing three people on sandy rocks with a pyramid in the background.
Fountain of Youth premieres on Apple TV+ on May 23. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

What do John Krasinski, Natalie Portman, Eiza González and Domhnall Gleeson have in common with Sherlock director Guy Ritchie and one of U2's biggest hits? They're all right here in the newly released trailer for Fountain of Youth, a new movie exclusive coming to Apple TV+.

According to Apple, it's an epic quest filled with adventure. And it looks like it'll be fun in a kind of Indiana Jones, Uncharted kinda way.

John Krasinski with a flashlight in a dark space in Apple TV+'s Fountain of Youth

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

What is the Fountain of Youth?

In mythology, the Fountain of Youth is the ultimate water feature: if you can find it, it'll make you immortal. And according to the synopsis, that's exactly what the characters in this movie are hoping to discover.

Here's Apple TV Plus's description: "Fountain of Youth” follows two estranged siblings (John Krasinski and Academy Award winner Natalie Portman) who partner on a global heist to find the mythological Fountain of Youth. They must use their knowledge of history to follow clues on an epic adventure that will change their lives … and possibly lead to immortality."

Written by James Vanderbilt (Scream, Zodiac, White House Down) and directed by Guy Ritchie (The Gentlemen, Snatch, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels), this promises to be a kinetic adventure: Ritchie's great at action, and Vanderbilt's work is usually a lot of fun. More details are currently under wraps, but the film will be available to stream exclusively on Apple TV+ from May 23, 2025.

Carrie Marshall
Carrie Marshall
Contributor

Writer, broadcaster, musician and kitchen gadget obsessive Carrie Marshall has been writing about tech since 1998, contributing sage advice and odd opinions to all kinds of magazines and websites as well as writing more than a dozen books. Her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, is on sale now and her next book, about pop music, is out in 2025. She is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind.

