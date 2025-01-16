Marvel fans are convinced that the new Daredevil: Born Again trailer includes a Spider-Man Easter egg, but I'm not buying it

- Marvel sleuths think Daredevil: Born Again's first trailer contains a Spider-Man reference
Marvel fans have dreamed of a Daredevil and Spider-Man team up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) – and now some are more convinced than ever that it'll happen sooner rather than later.
Yesterday (January 16), the first trailer for Daredevil: Born Again was finally released to the public. And, while there was a lot to unpack from the forthcoming show's two-minute-long teaser, there's one supposedly hidden detail that's got fans excited.
So, what is it? Some viewers believe that, right before the trailer ends, Spider-Man's iconic 'thwip' sound can be heard. And, when I say the very end of the teaser, I mean it, because fans think they can hear the sound of Spidey's webslinging cue right as the Disney Plus logo appears on the screen – you'll need to scroll all the way to the 2:04 mark to hear it.
Upon first viewing, I noticed that something was a little... different about the normal 'click' sound that accompanies the Disney Plus logo's appearance at the end of trailers for one of the streamer's new projects. I'll readily admit, though, that I couldn't work out why it sounded unusual, and it wasn't until I started scouring the internet for clues that I saw what other fans were saying.
what if we get a spider-man cameo toward the end of DD Born Again pic.twitter.com/KIxnEr8KiGJanuary 15, 2025
Long story short: there are a fair few people who've turned detective and claim that Spider-Man will appear in Daredevil: Born Again. On the ResetEra Etcetera forum, users including Miles Iz Ded, RayCharlizard are convinced that Spidey is loosing one of his webs as the trailer ends.
Unsurprisingly, that's sparked a revival of the conversations fans have had about Tom Holland's wallcrawler appearing in a Daredevil project or vice-versa. ResetEra user Gotchaforce said "[A] grounded Spidey movie [with Daredevil] vs [Wilson] Fisk... would be Avengers-level awesome". Similar sentiments were expressed on Reddit, with YNWA1616, Vekastu, and pseudoveritas all stating their desire to see the duo join forces to take down a common foe.
The devil's in the details
Other fans, though, are baffled by suggestions that Spider-Man will show up in Daredevil's standalone MCU TV show.
For starters, ResetEra member Pai Pai Master appeared to pore cold water on the claims that Spidey's 'thwip' sound can be heard at the end of the Marvel Phase 5 show's first trailer. Indeed, they suggest that it's Daredevil's billy clubs, which can be joined together by a cable that extends and retracts, are what's making the noise, which makes far more sense to me.
Other users are similarly unconvinced about Spider-Man's potential appearance, but for a whole different reason. Roxas and Nacho took to ResetEra to opine that Sony Pictures, which owns the rights to the webslinger, wouldn't allow him to appear in a Marvel TV series. Sure, we don't know the ins and outs of the deal that allows Holland's wallcrawler to appear in the MCU, but I'd be very surprised if Sony allowed him to appear any live-action MCU TV project. Holland has starred in TV shows, such as The Crowded Room on Apple TV Plus, so it's not as if he'd turn down the opportunity to pop up in a small-screen production. Nevertheless, Sony has a big say in where Spidey will appear, and I just can't see it happening here.
Crowd-pleasing as it would be for me to see Daredevil and Spider-Man team up in Born Again, there is the odd fan or two who bizarrely don't want it to happen. Admittedly, ResetEra users like Uzzy are in the minority about this, but there are clearly people who either want a team-up to happen in a Marvel film, such as Spider-Man 4, or not at all.
Do you think Spider-Man will stun us all and actually appear in Born Again? Let me know in TechRadar's recently-reintroduced comments section below! Alternatively, get the complete lowdown on everything we know about the series by reading my Daredevil: Born Again hub.
Daredevil: Born Again arrives on Disney Plus, aka one of the world's best streaming services, on March 4 (US) and March 5 (UK and Australia).
As TechRadar's senior entertainment reporter, Tom covers all of the latest movies, TV shows, and streaming service news that you need to know about.
An NCTJ-accredited journalist, Tom also writes reviews, analytical articles, opinion pieces, and interview-led features on the biggest franchises, actors, directors and other industry leaders. You may see his quotes pop up in the odd official Marvel Studios video, too, such as this Moon Knight TV spot.
Away from work, Tom can be found checking out the latest video games, immersing himself in his favorite sporting pastime of football, reading the many unread books on his shelf, staying fit at the gym, and petting every dog he comes across. Got a scoop, interesting story, or an intriguing angle on the latest news in entertainment? Feel free to drop him a line.
