3 new Disney+ TV shows I can't wait to stream in April with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes

As we approach the start of blockbuster season, it’s not just the multiplexes that are packed with huge new releases as the best streaming services are also set to drop a host of new shows and seasons to get very excited about, Disney+ included.

Subscribers have plenty to look forward to this month, especially if you're a fan of big budget sci-fi as not only are there new seasons from two of the biggest franchises, but a surprise return for one of the best behind-the-scenes documentaries on how these alien worlds are brought to life.

So, if you’re looking for your next Disney Plus watch, we’ve got you covered with our selection of shows with great Rotten Tomatoes scores, and if you’re not currently on the service but simply can’t miss these upcoming series’, make sure to pick up the best Disney+ and Hulu bundle deal available right now in the US.

Andor Season 2

Andor | Season 2 Trailer

RT score: 96%

Episodes: 12

Premiere: Tuesday, April 22

Cast: Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O’Reilly, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Elizabeth Dulau, Alan Tudyk, Ben Mendelsohn and Forest Whitaker



It’s fair to say that new Star Wars doesn’t generate the excitement it once did, with general reception ranging from “meh” (Skeleton Crew) to cancelation flop (The Acolyte), although it could be argued that the former was a fun Amblin-style romp in Star Wars wrapping, while the latter at least attempted to do something original with the franchise. Either way, just about the only thing a notoriously divided fanbase agree on is that Andor is the best thing to come out of the franchise since Empire.

Skewing toward the more adult end of the Star Wars universe, Andor is a story of espionage and rebellion, a show that has much in common with Slow Horses as it does The Mandalorian, and season two promises big things as we edge even closer to the events of Rogue One. Divided into four episodic trilogies, this second, and final season, sees the Rebellion very much underway as we race toward an explosive conclusion. Even for the most jaded Star Wars fan, Andor is a must watch chapter in the saga.

Light & Magic Season 2

Light & Magic | Official Trailer

RT score: 100%

Episodes: 3

Premiere: Friday, April 18

Cast: George Lucas, Phil Tippett, Dennis Muren, Ron Howard, Steven Spielberg

Fans of Disney Plus’ The Imagineering Story will likely enjoy this documentary following a similar bunch of creative misfits operating from an unassuming California office. Directed by Star Wars and Indiana Jones writer Lawrence Kasdan, the first season, telling the story of Lucasfilm’s special effects division, Industrial Light and Magic, landed way back in 2022 and covered ILM’s history from their formation in 1975 to their work on the Star Wars saga, E.T., Indiana Jones and more as they pioneered practical effects techniques that changed the future of filmmaking.

Season two comes from director Joe Johnston and picks up where season one left off as Jurassic Park begins a shift away from practical to computer generated special effects. Johnston’s filmography is an excellent showcase of ILM’s evolution, as the puppetry and practical work of Honey I Shrunk the Kids gives way to the CGI stampedes of Jumanji and a delicate balance of both techniques in Jurassic Park III, so his three part journey through the company’s latter era should be an engaging and intimate look at the team that bought movies to life.

Doctor Who Season 2

Doctor Who Season 2 Official Trailer

RT score: 93%

Episodes: 8

Premiere: Saturday, April 12

Cast: Ncuti Gatwa, Varada Sethu, Millie Gibson, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Christopher Chung, Anita Dobson, Michelle Greenidge, Jonah Hauer-King, Ruth Madeley, Jemma Redgrave, Alan Cumming and Susan Twist

The home for The Doctor’s latest adventures in time and space if you’re outside the UK, season 2 of Doctor Who materliaises on Disney Plus. With one full season and two specials under his belt, Ncuti Gatwa continues to excel in the role, bringing energy, humour and heaps of emotion to his portrayal of the Time Lord. While the previous season proved divisive, at its best the show absolutely soared, delivering everything from musical numbers and folk horror to uncompromising social commentary and sweeping romance.

While the finale answered some questions, the nature of showrunner Russell T. Davies' puzzle box approach means there’s still plenty of tantalising mysteries to return for, particularly around Anita Dobson’s fourth wall breaking Mrs. Flood. And with Ruby (Millie Gibson) now on part-time companion duty, there’s a new(ish) face in the TARDIS in the form of Varada Sethu’s Belinda, the catalyst for a season long quest to return to Earth and a dead ringer for season one’s Mundy Flynn. There’s also a whole heap of new villains, time-hopping adventures and hopefully some epic twists to look forward to as the Fifteenth Doctor returns.

