Ncuti Gatwa returns for Doctor Who season 15 on Disney+ soon, and it's a lot earlier than I expected

Sci-fi lovers rejoice: Doctor Who returns to Disney+ on April 12 for more adventures. The new era of the hit BBC series was hugely anticipated, as it saw the return of beloved showrunner Russell T. Davies. The show also introduced the newest doctor, Nctui Gatwa, known for his much-loved role as Eric in Netflix's Sex Education.

Currently, all we have is this social media teaser which reads: "The stars align on 12th April. Watch #DoctorWho on @BBCiPlayer in the UK and @DisneyPlus where available." Alongside a promotional shot of Gatwa, there's also one for Varada Sethu, who will join the series as new companion Belinda Chandra, and we'll learn much more about her character over the coming episodes when one of the best Disney+ shows returns to our screens.

What should we expect from Doctor Who season 15?

Plot details are under wraps but we'll likely pick up somewhere after the 2024 Christmas special Joy to the World, though due to the nature of the time-traveling series, that could take us just about anywhere. There are no limits when it comes to Doctor Who, and that's a huge part of its appeal.

There's also been the huge question of whether Millie Gibson will return to reprise her role as Ruby Sunday from Doctor Who season 14, as her story seemed to come to a conclusion last time we saw her.

While Ruby's character isn't back in a full-time capacity, Russell T Davies told ScreenRant: "This is a pause, I genuinely thought Ruby’s story paused there. She couldn’t get all that information about her family, and all that emotional overload, and run off in the TARDIS. It pauses there; she’s coming back. A new companion is coming in, but you’ll see the three of them together. Three people in this TARDIS fighting evil."

Outside of the companions, Alan Cumming joins the cast in the second episode, where he plays Mr Ring-a-Ding, a cartoon character who is forced to see the outside world for the first time, and that already sounds horrifying.

This season's guest stars include Rose Ayling-Ellis, Anita Dobson, Christopher Chung, Michelle Greenidge, Jonah Hauer-King, Ruth Madeley, Jemma Redgrave, and Susan Twist.

