Everything new on Disney+ in March 2025: Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again, Moana 2, Sadie Sink's O'Dessa movie, and more

February was a busy month for Disney+, but it seems like March is going to be even more eventful for one of the world's best streaming services.
Indeed, from the arrival of Daredevil's standalone Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) TV series – it's about time! – in Daredevil: Born Again, to the release of Stranger Things star Sadie Sink's dystopian punk-rock opera film O'Dessa and more besides, you won't struggle to find something worth streaming between March 1 and 31. So, without further ado, here's everything that's coming to Disney+ in the weeks ahead.
March 1
- Gilmore Girls seasons 1 to 7
March 3
- Malawi Wildlife Rescue season 2 episodes 1 to 6 (US only)
March 4
- Daredevil: Born Again season 1 episodes 1 and 2 (US only)
- Paradise season 1 episode 8 (UK and Australia)
March 5
- Daredevil: Born Again season 1 episodes 1 and 2 (UK and Australia)
- Family Guy season 23 episode 1 (UK and Australia)
- Morphle: Shorts season 1 episodes 36 to 50 (US only)
- Primos season 1 episodes 20 to 28 (US only)
- Will Trent season 3 episode 9 (UK and Australia)
- Win or Lose episodes 5 and 6
March 6
- Deli Boys episodes 1 to 10 (UK and Australia)
- High Potential season 1 episode 8 (UK and Australia)
- The Kardashians season 5 episode 15 (UK and Australia)
March 7
- Doctor Odyssey episode 9 (UK and Australia)
March 11
- Daredevil: Born Again season 1 episode 3 (US only)
March 12
- Daredevil: Born Again season 1 episode 3 (UK and Australia)
- Disney Jr.’s Ariel season 1 episodes 19 to 22 (US only)
- Meet the Pickles: The Making of Win or Lose
- Moana 2
- Port Protection Alaska season 8 episodes 1 to 10 (US only)
- Tracker season 2 episode 9 (UK and Australia)
- Will Trent season 3 episode 10 (UK and Australia)
- Win or Lose episodes 7 and 8
March 13
- High Potential season 1 episode 9 (UK and Australia)
- The Kardashians season 5 episode 16 (UK and Australia)
March 14
- Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years (UK and Australia)
- Doctor Odyssey episode 10 (UK and Australia)
- Grey's Anatomy season 21 episode 9 (UK and Australia)
March 17
- The Simpsons season 36 episodes 1 to 5
March 18
- Daredevil: Born Again season 1 episode 4 (US only)
March 19
- Daredevil: Born Again season 1 episode 4 (UK and Australia)
- Gannibal episodes 1 and 2 (UK and Australia)
- Hyper Knife episodes 1 and 2 (UK and Australia)
- Life Below Zero season 23 episodes 1 to 20 (US only)
- Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures season 2 episodes 12 to 23
- Stath Let's Flats seasons 1 and 2 (UK and Australia)
- Tracker season 2 episode 10 (UK and Australia)
- Will Trent season 3 episode 11 (UK and Australia)
March 20
- High Potential season 1 episode 10 (UK and Australia)
- The Kardashians season 5 episode 17 (UK and Australia)
- O'Dessa (UK and Australia)
March 21
- 9-1-1 season 8 episode 9 (UK and Australia)
- Doctor Odyssey episode 11 (UK and Australia)
- Grey's Anatomy season 21 episode 10 (UK and Australia)
March 22
- Animals, They’re Just Like Us! season 1 episodes 1 to 6 (US only)
March 24
- David Blaine: Do Not Attempt episodes 1 and 2
March 25
- Daredevil: Born Again season 1 episodes 5 and 6 (US only)
March 26
- Bref season 2 (UK and Australia)
- Daredevil: Born Again season 1 episodes 5 and 6 (UK and Australia)
- Gannibal episode 3 (UK and Australia)
- Hyper Knife episode 3 (UK and Australia)
- Morphle and the Magic Pets: Shorts season 1 episodes 43 to 52 (US only)
- Tracker season 2 episode 11 (UK and Australia)
- Will Trent season 3 episode 12 (UK and Australia)
March 27
- High Potential season 1 episode 11 (UK and Australia)
- The Kardashians season 5 episode 18 (UK and Australia)
March 28
- 9-1-1 season 8 episode 9 (UK and Australia)
- Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip
- Doctor Odyssey episode 12 (UK and Australia)
- Grey's Anatomy season 21 episode 11 (UK and Australia)
March 31
- David Blaine: Do Not Attempt episodes 3 and 4
