What time is Daredevil: Born Again episode 4 going to be released on Disney+?

"Members of the jury, here's when episode 4 of my TV show will air"

It's hard to believe we're already a third of the way through Daredevil: Born Again season 1. But, even though we're three episodes down on the latest Marvel TV show, there are still six more to go. We won't be bidding farewell to Matt Murdock and company just yet, then.

So, when will Born Again's fourth episode be available to stream on Disney+? In this article, I'll reveal when it'll launch in the US, UK, and Australia. I've also included a full episode release schedule at the bottom of this guide, so you can commit it to memory and work out when new episodes will be released.

When can I watch Daredevil: Born Again episode 4 on Disney+ in the US?

"What do you mean we have to wait until Tuesday night to watch episode 4?" (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+)

Just like its three predecessors, Daredevil: Born Again's fourth chapter will be available to watch at 6PM PT and 9PM ET. It'll air on Tuesday, March 18 on Disney+, aka one of the world's best streaming services, too, for those wondering.

What is Daredevil: Born Again episode 4 going to come out in the UK?

"Vanessa, the wait for episode 4 is even longer for our UK fans" (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+)

UK viewers will be reunited with Matt Murdock and his superhero alias Daredevil (well, if the latter shows up this week) on Wednesday, March 19 at 1AM GMT.

New episodes of the Marvel Phase 5 TV series will drop at that time next week as well. After that, though, the clocks will go forward in the UK, so the Disney+ UK release time will change from April 2 onwards. But, those of us who live on British shores will worry about that closer to the time.

When will Daredevil: Born Again episode 4 get released in Australia?

Looking through the Disney+ Australia schedule to find out when episode 4 will air like... (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+)

Born Again's fourth entry is set to make its Disney+ debut in Australia on Wednesday, March 19 at 12PM AEDT.

Like the UK, the episodic release time will change Down Under soon. The clocks will go back on Sunday, April 6, so you'll need to take that into account once it happens. I'll let you know when new episodes of this Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will launch on Disney+ in Australia once that takes effect.

When will new episodes of Daredevil: Born Again be released where I live?

Will Muse finally show his face – I mean, mask – in episode 4? (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+)

New chapters of Daredevil: Born Again, which is one of the best Disney+ shows around, will arrive every week. There is one exception to that rule, though. In February, it was revealed that Born Again will have an unusual Disney+ launch schedule.

The reason? The forthcoming release of Andor season 2. The highly-anticipated Star Wars show's second and final season will be released on April 22. To stave off a clash between it and Born Again, the latter's first season needs to end before the first three episodes of Andor's sophomore outing are with us.

In short: Daredevil: Born Again has to wrap up by April 15. Here, then, is when new entries will air on Disney+:

Episode 1 – out now

Episode 2 – out now

Episode 3 – out now

Episode 4 – March 18 (US); March 19 (UK and Australia)

Episode 5 – March 25 (US); March 26 (UK and Australia)

Episode 6 – March 25 (US); March 26 (UK and Australia)

Episode 7 – April 1 (US); April 2 (UK and Australia)

Episode 8 – April 8 (US); April 9 (UK and Australia)

Episode 9 – April 15 (US); April 16 (UK and Australia)