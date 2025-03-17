'It's a new beginning': Avengers 5 and 6 directors tease what Marvel fans can expect from Doomsday and Secret Wars' plot – and how they will set up the MCU's future

- The Russo brothers have revealed how Avengers 5 and 6 will differ from Infinity War and Endgame
- Doomsday and Secret Wars will tell "a beginning story"
- The pair have also discussed whether the films' leaked concept art is real or not
Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars will differ from the last two Avengers movies in one big way, the Russo brothers have teased.
Joe and Anthony Russo told Brazilian outlet Omelete that the films are being treated as a curtain raiser for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) next saga. Rather than solely serving as the culmination of Marvel's Multiverse Saga, the pair say Avengers 5 and 6 will also double as "a beginning story" that'll pave the way for stories that'll be part of Phase 7 and beyond.
"The greatest thing that ever happened is we got to, you know, get immersed in a 20 movie arc and and see an ending to that arc," Joe Russo said. "What's compelling about these two new Avengers movies is they're a beginning. It's a new beginning. We told an ending story [with Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame] and now we're going to tell a beginning story."
The veteran filmmakers' latest comments provide further insight into how they're approaching their next two MCU films, which are currently slated to arrive in May 2026 and May 2027.
In an exclusive interview with me earlier in March, the Russos revealed which of Marvel's Secret Wars comic book series they're drawing inspiration from for Avengers 5 and 6. As part of the same discussion, the pair also teased the possibility that heroes from Marvel TV shows on Disney+ could be part of Doomsday and/or Secret Wars' cast rosters. With principal photography rumored to begin in April, we might learn even more about the Marvel Phase 6 films if Marvel Studios fails to stop information from being leaked online.
'That artwork was not from Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars'
Speaking of leaks, the Russo brothers have also responded to reports concerning the Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars imagery that recently appeared online.
At the start of March, I reported on the news that Marvel had suffered a huge internal leak after supposed concept art for Doomsday and Secret Wars was posted online. Unsurprisingly, fans spent days poring over the artwork, with many opining that there was more than an element of authenticity about them, especially as the concept art appeared to have been produced by an apparent Marvel Studios artist.
However, as part of a lengthy chat with The Hollywood Reporter, the Russo brothers denied that the artwork was genuine. Asked if any of the leaked images offered clues about the plot of either or both films, Joe Russo emphatically responded: "No, because that artwork was not from Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars" before Anthony Russo added: "Nothing spoiling in there. That’s not our concept art."
Naturally, this could be the pair's way of saving face or trying to throw fans off the scent post-leak. Until the films are released in theaters, we won't be able to determine if that's true or not. Roll on next May and mid-2027, then!
