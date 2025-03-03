Marvel reportedly suffers big internal leak as supposed concept art for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars appears online

Beware of potential spoilers circulating online, everyone!

Spider-Man, Iron Man, Drax, Star-Lord, and Mantis in Avengers: Infinity War
Concept art for Avengers 5 and 6 has reportedly leaked online (Image credit: Marvel)
  • A new Marvel leak has reportedly revealed concept art for the next two Avengers movies
  • The images first appeared online last Saturday (March 1)
  • Marvel hasn't confirmed if the work is legitimate or not

Marvel has seemingly suffered a huge internal leak after supposed concept art for the next two Avengers movies was posted online.

The images, which first appeared last Saturday (March 1), reportedly show pre-visualization artwork from Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Predictably, the pictures were quickly pulled offline, but not before screenshots were taken and circulated across numerous forums and social media platforms.

Now, it should be noted that these images don't necessarily spoil anything official about the plot of Avengers 5 and/or Avengers 6, or which Marvel characters will appear in them. The vast majority of concept art doesn't get used in a movie or TV show's final product, so there's no guarantee that what's shown in these images will be in either movie. And that's assuming they are legit in the first place, which may not be the case.

Robert Downey Jr reveals himself as Doctor Doom to a delighted crowd at San Diego Comic-Con 2024

Robert Downey Jr will play Doctor Victor von Doom in the next two Avengers movies (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

That said, there's the possibility that what's shown in some or all of these images will be used. As such, I won't be sharing the material and/or links to the images here, nor will I be naming the individual who may or may not be responsible for the leak.

I have viewed them, though, and I can report they show a variety of locations that we haven't seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) before, plus one we've visited in three of the best Marvel movies. The artwork includes a whole host of familiar superpowered faces and a couple of new characters we've yet to meet in Marvel's cinematic juggernaut, too. That includes Robert Downey Jr's (yes, he of Iron Man fame) as Doctor Victor von Doom, aka one of The Fantastic Four's most iconic villains and the Big Bad of the next two Avengers flicks.

Is the leaked Doomsday and Secret Wars concept art real?

A close up of Captain America with Thor and Hulk in the background during the Assemble scene in Avengers: Endgame

How much can we read into this leaked artwork? (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

We don't know. Marvel hasn't officially acknowledged if these images are authentic or fabricated, so nobody knows if they're genuine. The fact that they've been removed from the original source, though, would suggest that one or more of the concept art designs may be legitimate.

I've reached out to Marvel and Disney for an official comment on the leaks, but I hadn't received a response by the time of publication. I'll update this article if I hear back.

This isn't the first time that a Marvel leak has occurred. I'm not talking about cast and/or plot rumors that are posted online on a daily basis by numerous industry insiders, either. No, I mean valid leaks, such as the early reveal of a trailer confirming Marvel's 2025 TV line-up on Disney+, the first Thunderbolts* teaser that leaked online last August, and Marvel accidentally revealing first-look footage at projects including Daredevil: Born Again just two weeks after the aforementioned Thunderbolts* trailer leak.

The next two Avengers movies, which are part of Marvel Phase 6, are set to assemble in theaters in May 2026 and May 2027.

The first of those, Avengers: Doomsday, will reportedly start shooting in April. Veteran MCU directors Joe and Anthony Russo are helming them, while Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom is the only confirmed cast member so far. Given his comic book ties to The Fantastic Four, though, I wouldn't be surprised if Marvel's First Family doesn't feature in both films after they make their debut in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is out this July.

For more gossip regarding Doomsday and Secret Wars, check out the section below.

