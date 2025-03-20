Go, go Power Rangers! Disney+ is set to 'reinvent the franchise' as a new live-action Power Rangers show is in the works

Power Rangers is morphin' at Disney+

The Power Rangers posing in the Mighty Morphin&#039; Power Rangers TV series.
(Image credit: Prime Video)
  • A new live-action Power Rangers TV show is in development at Disney+.
  • Percy Jackson and the Olympians showrunners Jonathan E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz are in talks to produce the show.
  • The iconic 90s TV show is inspired by the Japanese franchise, Super Sentai.

It's morphin' time for the Power Rangers as a new live-action TV show about the colorful superheroes is officially in the works at Disney+.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians showrunners Jonathan E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz are in talks to write, show run, and produce the live-action Power Rangers series, according to The Wrap.

The hugely popular Power Rangers franchise first launched with the 90s TV show Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers, which was inspired by a Japanese children's show called Super Sentai.

Power Rangers then spawned into three live-action movies, video games such as Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind, and comic books. However, these projects weren't all a major success like its predecessor. The 2017 Power Rangers reboot movie was a flop, not only because of the "uninspired costumes," but because the film grossed only $142 million on a budget of around $100 million.

With showrunners from one of the best Disney+ shows onboard to create the Power Rangers series, it has promise to become a streaming success, especially since it "will reinvent the franchise for a whole new generation of fans while delighting those who already know and love the world of Power Rangers."

What will the Power Rangers TV show be about?

Official details of the Power Rangers show are being kept under wraps for now, but the franchise is based around five teenagers who are chosen by an intergalactic wizard to "morph" into superheroes and defend the citizens of Angel Grove from bad guys.

A film version of the series titled Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie featured most of the original cast and was released in 1995. Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie came out two years later, but only a few cast members returned to reprise their roles.

The Wrap added that "the development of Power Rangers is part of Hasbro Entertainment’s ongoing strategy to elevate storytelling and produce series based on Hasbro’s most iconic brands alongside the industry’s best talent, studios and distribution platforms".

These other active projects include a re-imagining of Clue, a live-action Dungeons & Dragons series Forgotten Realms, an animated Magic: The Gathering series and a major, live-action film and television universe adapted from Magic: The Gathering, both in development at Netflix. There's also been gameshows based on Trivial Pursuit and Scrabble, which both aired on The CW this year.

