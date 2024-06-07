Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind is a new side-scrolling action game set to arrive this year

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind has been announced, a brand-new 2D-brawler set to arrive later this year.

Announced during Summer Game Fest 2024, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind is an all-new adventure described as having an original storyline "that both respects and remixes Power Rangers lore with scenarios" with gameplay that will be both familiar and new to Power Rangers fans.

"Players will brawl, blast, fight, and drive through a constantly shifting mix of classic game genres and fan-favorite moments from the series," Digital Eclipse said.

"In Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind, the team faces off against a robotic reincarnation of the Power Rangers' long-time nemesis. Robo-Rita has conjured a portal to send herself back in time so she can finally vanquish the Power Rangers by forming an alliance with her younger self.

"Working together, Robo-Rita and Rita Repulsa rewind, rewrite, and remix the past in an attempt to stop the very formation of the Power Rangers, altering the course of history."

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can wishlist the game on Steam now.

This story is developing. Stay tuned for more information soon.

