Disney+ renews Percy Jackson and the Olympians for season 3, unleashing an epic new odyssey based on the The Titan's Curse

Disney+ has some electrifying news

Percy walks into a forest camp in Percy Jackson and the Olympians&#039; Disney Plus series
Unleashing the power of the demigods. (Image credit: 20th Television/Disney Plus)
  • Percy Jackson and the Olympians has been renewed for another season before season 2's premiere in December 2025.
  • Season 3 will be based on Rick Riordan’s third book in his Percy Jackson series, The Sea Monsters.
  • We'll also be introduced to fan favorite characters the Hunters of Artemis and Nico di Angelo for the first time.

Disney+ has renewed Percy Jackson and the Olympians for a third season ahead of its season 2 debut in December 2025.

Adapted from Rick Riordan’s best-selling novels of the same name, the hit teen fantasy series brings to life the epic tale of the 12-year-old demigod once more. Walker Scobell (The Adam Project) plays the titular character Percy, who is coming to terms with his newfound powers. When the sky god Zeus (Lance Riddick) accuses him of stealing his lightning bolt, Percy embarks on a dangerous quest to restore order to Olympus with the help of his friends Annabeth (Leah Jeffries) and Grover (Aryan Simhadri).

According to Nielsen, the hit teen fantasy series was one of the top five most-watched original series across all of the best streaming services after its December 2023 launch and received rave reviews by critics, with TechRadar contributor Laura Martin writing in her Percy Jackson and the Olympians review: "Percy Jackson and the Olympians' literal world-building is indeed impressive, with its rich mythos (underscored by its terrific ancient Greek representation), detailed cinematography, and real-world settings as a backdrop to the expansive storyline."

Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis said in a statement of the renewal: “From the moment Percy Jackson and the Olympians debuted, it was clear this series had struck a chord with fans of all ages. With season 2 set to premiere this December, we’re thrilled to announce that Percy’s journey will continue with a third season. Huge thanks to our incredible cast and creative team, our partners at 20th Television, and our visionary and talented producers who continue to bring Rick Riordan’s world to life with such depth and imagination.”

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 3: what we know so far

While official details are being kept under wraps for now, we know that season 3 of one of the best Disney+ shows will be based on The Titan’s Curse, the third installment of Riordan’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians book series.

Riordan revealed to Disney+ that the third season "will be new territory for the screen, bringing fan favorites like the Hunters of Artemis and Nico di Angelo to life for the first time".

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 is based on Riordan’s second book The Sea of Monsters which sees Percy go on a perilous journey to rescue Grover, who is on a quest to find the god Pan but is captured by the same Cyclops that once kidnapped Odysseus.

Turning a much-loved fantasy book series into a TV show was always going to be a big risk for Disney+. However, it's a decision that certainly paid off as the storming Disney show was renewed for a second season after Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 1 became incredibly popular.

Disney boss Bob Iger shared that the first season was streamed for more than 110 million hours on Disney+ and Hulu, which is a remarkable feat for the young adult (YA) fantasy franchise after the movie adaptions flopped in the early 2010s.

Percy Jackson's two big-screen adventures in the early 2010s faced criticism from fans and even Riordan himself as he exclusively told TechRadar that the movies "just didn't resonate" with audiences and agreed to partner with Disney to do Percy Jackson justice and create a fitting on-screen adaptation, a project that has had (and going by the most recent renewal will continue to have) incredible success on Disney+ and Hulu.

