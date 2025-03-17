Disney+ renews Percy Jackson and the Olympians for season 3, unleashing an epic new odyssey based on the The Titan's Curse
Disney+ has some electrifying news
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians has been renewed for another season before season 2's premiere in December 2025.
- Season 3 will be based on Rick Riordan’s third book in his Percy Jackson series, The Sea Monsters.
- We'll also be introduced to fan favorite characters the Hunters of Artemis and Nico di Angelo for the first time.
Disney+ has renewed Percy Jackson and the Olympians for a third season ahead of its season 2 debut in December 2025.
Adapted from Rick Riordan’s best-selling novels of the same name, the hit teen fantasy series brings to life the epic tale of the 12-year-old demigod once more. Walker Scobell (The Adam Project) plays the titular character Percy, who is coming to terms with his newfound powers. When the sky god Zeus (Lance Riddick) accuses him of stealing his lightning bolt, Percy embarks on a dangerous quest to restore order to Olympus with the help of his friends Annabeth (Leah Jeffries) and Grover (Aryan Simhadri).
According to Nielsen, the hit teen fantasy series was one of the top five most-watched original series across all of the best streaming services after its December 2023 launch and received rave reviews by critics, with TechRadar contributor Laura Martin writing in her Percy Jackson and the Olympians review: "Percy Jackson and the Olympians' literal world-building is indeed impressive, with its rich mythos (underscored by its terrific ancient Greek representation), detailed cinematography, and real-world settings as a backdrop to the expansive storyline."
Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis said in a statement of the renewal: “From the moment Percy Jackson and the Olympians debuted, it was clear this series had struck a chord with fans of all ages. With season 2 set to premiere this December, we’re thrilled to announce that Percy’s journey will continue with a third season. Huge thanks to our incredible cast and creative team, our partners at 20th Television, and our visionary and talented producers who continue to bring Rick Riordan’s world to life with such depth and imagination.”
Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 3: what we know so far
While official details are being kept under wraps for now, we know that season 3 of one of the best Disney+ shows will be based on The Titan’s Curse, the third installment of Riordan’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians book series.
Riordan revealed to Disney+ that the third season "will be new territory for the screen, bringing fan favorites like the Hunters of Artemis and Nico di Angelo to life for the first time".
Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 is based on Riordan’s second book The Sea of Monsters which sees Percy go on a perilous journey to rescue Grover, who is on a quest to find the god Pan but is captured by the same Cyclops that once kidnapped Odysseus.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Turning a much-loved fantasy book series into a TV show was always going to be a big risk for Disney+. However, it's a decision that certainly paid off as the storming Disney show was renewed for a second season after Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 1 became incredibly popular.
Disney boss Bob Iger shared that the first season was streamed for more than 110 million hours on Disney+ and Hulu, which is a remarkable feat for the young adult (YA) fantasy franchise after the movie adaptions flopped in the early 2010s.
Percy Jackson's two big-screen adventures in the early 2010s faced criticism from fans and even Riordan himself as he exclusively told TechRadar that the movies "just didn't resonate" with audiences and agreed to partner with Disney to do Percy Jackson justice and create a fitting on-screen adaptation, a project that has had (and going by the most recent renewal will continue to have) incredible success on Disney+ and Hulu.
You might also like
- Disney+ is making Andor free to stream on YouTube, and now you have no excuse not to watch the best Star Wars show
- Daredevil: Born Again episode 3 contains another Marvel reference to Spider-Man, but it's got nothing to do with Tom Holland's Peter Parker
- Mufasa: The Lion King prowls onto Disney+ as it finally gets a streaming release date
After graduating with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, Grace dived into the world of entertainment where she started writing all about the must-watch shows and movies at What To Watch. Now Grace is on her next writing adventure at TechRadar, where she uses her expertise to help readers keep up to date on the biggest TV shows and movies in the ever-changing world of streaming. If she’s not writing about her passion for entertainment, you’ll find her watching reality shows while feasting on chocolate.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Disney+ is making Andor free to stream on YouTube, and now you have no excuse not to watch the best Star Wars show
Daredevil: Born Again episode 3 contains another Marvel reference to Spider-Man, but it's got nothing to do with Tom Holland's Peter Parker