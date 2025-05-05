Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2: everything we know so far about the hit Disney+ show’s return

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2: key information - Coming to Disney+ in December

- Filming has officially wrapped

- No official trailer, but a short teaser announcement

- Main cast to return

- Lots of new cast announcements revealed

- Already renewed for season 3

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 is on its way — and it's set for a December release date on Disney+. Based on the iconic teen fantasy novels by Rick Riordan, Percy's story was brought back to life on the streamer, after movie adaptations fell a little short.

And what a life it's had so far, quickly becoming one of the best Disney Plus shows and topping charts as one of the top five most-watched original series across all streaming upon season 1's release. And so, one of the best streaming services is bringing the show back for more. Here's everything we know about Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 from release date, to cast, to plot, rumors and more.

Disney officially announced that Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 would debut on the streamer in 2025.

And, as per Deadline, it has been announced that the show will land in December. Though no specific release date has been revealed yet, we'll update here as soon as we know.

But, filming has wrapped. In February 2025, Percy Jackson author Rick Riordan revealed in a Bluesky post that principal photography was complete, so all good signs for December.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2: has a trailer been released?

There's no full trailer for Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2, but for now, there is a teaser. Though it's mainly filled with clips from season 1, it does confirm one thing that was highly suspected and that's that season 2 will follow Riordan's second Percy Jackson novel, The Sea of Monsters. Once there's a full trailer, we'll be sure to share it.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2: confirmed cast

With the cast and crew having officially wrapped filming for Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2, a post on the show's Instagram confirmed some of the main cast returning and there's been plenty of cast announcements for new characters, too:

Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson

Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase

Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood

Charlie Bushnell as Luke Castellan

Dior Goodjohn as Clarisse La Rue

Daniel Diemer as Tyson

Tamara Smart as Thalia Grace

Courtney B. Vance as Zeus

Timothy Simons as Tantalus

Sandra Bernhard, Kristen Schaal, and Margaret Cho as the Grey Sisters

Rosemarie DeWitt as C.C.

Aleks Paunovic as Polyphemus

Beatrice Kitsos as Alison Simms

Kevin Chacon as Chris Rodriguez

As far as new cast announcements are concerned, there's been a lot. Firstly, Daniel Diemer is joining as a series regular role playing Percy's half-brother Tyson, a Cyclops and son of Poseidon, as revealed by Deadline.

Deadline also shared that Tamara Smart has joined the cast as Thalia Grace, daughter of Zeus. And there's been a recasting following the death of Lance Reddick who played Zeus, as Courtney B. Vance will be taking on the role.

In a statement on an official Instagram post, executive producer Dan Shotz said: "Finding someone to step into this role going forward was not an easy task, but when icon Courtney B. Vance answered the call, we knew the Gods were listening."

Other cast announcements include Timothy Simons as Tantalus, as revealed by Variety, as well as Sandra Bernhard, Kristen Schaal, and Margaret Cho as the Grey Sisters. And there's Rosemarie DeWitt as C.C., Aleks Paunovic as cyclops Polyphemus, Beatrice Kitsos as Alison Simms and Kevin Chacon as Chris Rodriguez.

In the final piece of exciting news, Andra Day will play Annabeth's mother, the goddess Athena, as seen above.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2: story synopsis and rumors

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 follows the second book, The Sea of Monsters (Image credit: 20th Television/Disney Plus)

Full spoilers for Percy Jackson and the Olympians seasons 1 to follow. Plus, potential spoilers for season 2.

The second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will follow on with Rick Riordan's award-winning series. This time, adapting his second novel, The Sea of Monsters.

For this, Percy will return to Camp Half-Blood a year later to find everything a little bit... off. As per the book's official synopsis, it's revealed: "Percy Jackson's seventh-grade year has been surprisingly quiet. Not a single monster has set foot on his New York prep-school campus.

"But when an innocent game of dodgeball among Percy and his classmates turns into a death match against an ugly gang of cannibal giants, things get . . . well, ugly. And the unexpected arrival of Percy’s friend Annabeth brings more bad news: the magical borders that protect Camp Half-Blood have been poisoned by a mysterious enemy, and unless a cure is found, the only safe haven for demigods will be destroyed."

So, a whole new adventure awaits for Percy and his friends, old and new. Sure, Percy completed his quest, but there's plenty more to do.

Another epic quest for Percy, Annabeth and Grover awaits (Image credit: Disney Plus)

And the official logline matches, unsurprisingly, with the book: "[Percy's] friendship with Annabeth is changing, he learns he has a cyclops for a brother, Grover has gone missing, and camp is under siege from the forces of Kronos. Percy’s journey to set things right will take him off the map and into the deadly Sea of Monsters, where a secret fate awaits the son of Poseidon."

As the Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 1 finale concluded, viewers watched as trio Percy, Grover and Annabeth split up.

With Percy hoping to reconnect with his mother returning from the underworld, Annabeth going to see her father and Grover finally amble to embark on his quest to find Pan, they agreed to meet again at the Thalia tree after a year.

And it all seemed pretty idyllic as Percy awoke in the final scene to his mother, Sally, greeting him as promised. Of course, there's also Luke's shocking betrayal and disappearing act, the repercussions of defeating Areas, and a Zeus reunion to contend with.

But, as The Sea of Monsters sets the pathway for season 2, for any avid readers of the series, you'll know what's coming. And if you don't, then December 2025 will reveal all.

Will there be more seasons of Percy Jackson and the Olympians?

Yes, there will definitely be more from the show as Disney Plus renewed Percy Jackson and the Olympians for season 3 in March 2025. Alongside the announcement, made before season 2's launch, it was revealed that season 3 will be based on Rick Riordan's third book, The Titan's Curse.

Riordan told Disney that the third season "will be new territory for the screen, bringing fan favorites like the Hunters of Artemis and Nico di Angelo to life for the first time."

Adding: "It's a huge sign of commitment from Disney, and speaks volumes about the enthusiasm with which the fandom has embraced the TV show. Thank you, demigods worldwide."

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, co-showrunner Dan Shotz said around hopes of more seasons: "Being able to get to book five — and I know Walker loves book five — would [be amazing]. That culmination is just very exciting to think about. We have the benefit of, even in making season one, we have all those books to look forward to and tease and play into all those elements that we know are to come."

Considering there's seven books in Riordan's Percy Jackson series, if the show continues to impress on the streamer, we'd hope to see many more seasons in the years ahead.

