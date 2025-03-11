Mufasa: The Lion King prowls onto Disney+ as it finally gets a streaming release date
Hakuna Matata!
- Mufasa: The Lion King arrives on Disney+ on March 26
- Despite earning a lot at the box office, the movie has a disappointing 57% Rotten Tomatoes score
- It recently joins Moana 2 among the line-up of original Disney movies
Disney+ is expanding its library this month, as Mufasa: The Lion King arrives on one of the best streaming services on March 26, so you can bring the thrill of the Pride Lands to your own home. This follows other new movies, such as Moana 2 which arrives on Disney+ on Wednesday, March 12.
Despite the box office success of the original animated movie, though, Mufasa: The Lion King won't be added to our Best Disney+ movies roundup due to its disappointing 57% Rotten Tomatoes score. Still, if you want to watch the film and decide for yourself, it'll soon be available to stream.
Is Mufasa: The Lion King a sequel?
If you're curious where Mufasa: The Lion King falls into the timeline, it's technically classified as a prequel and a sequel. This is because it's set after the events of the 2019 remake, The Lion King, while also exploring Mufasa's formative years, so it covers an extensive timeline.
Once again, there's a huge cast attached to this movie, such as Aaron Pierre as Mufasa, Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala, and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter as Kiara.
Additional voices include Mads Mikkelsen and Seth Rogen, the latter of who just snagged a big new comedy at Apple TV+.
