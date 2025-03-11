Mufasa: The Lion King prowls onto Disney+ as it finally gets a streaming release date

Hakuna Matata!

Mufasa is joined by another lion, a monkey and a bird in this promotional image
(Image credit: Disney)
  • Mufasa: The Lion King arrives on Disney+ on March 26
  • Despite earning a lot at the box office, the movie has a disappointing 57% Rotten Tomatoes score
  • It recently joins Moana 2 among the line-up of original Disney movies

Disney+ is expanding its library this month, as Mufasa: The Lion King arrives on one of the best streaming services on March 26, so you can bring the thrill of the Pride Lands to your own home. This follows other new movies, such as Moana 2 which arrives on Disney+ on Wednesday, March 12.

Despite the box office success of the original animated movie, though, Mufasa: The Lion King won't be added to our Best Disney+ movies roundup due to its disappointing 57% Rotten Tomatoes score. Still, if you want to watch the film and decide for yourself, it'll soon be available to stream.

Now is the perfect time to try out Disney+, as there's a great Hulu bundle deal available so you can check out the finest the streaming services have to offer.

Disney+ and Hulu ad-supported bundle: $10.99$2.99 at Hulu and Disney+

Disney+ and Hulu ad-supported bundle: was $10.99 per month now $2.99 at Hulu and Disney+
A bundle normally priced at $10.99 per month, you'll save 72% with this great Disney+-Hulu offer. It's for the ad-supported versions of both services and lasts for four months, after which the price goes up to $10.99 per month if you don't cancel. The offer runs until March 31, though, so be sure to snap it up while you can!

View Deal

Is Mufasa: The Lion King a sequel?

Mufasa The Lion King

(Image credit: Disney / YouTube)

If you're curious where Mufasa: The Lion King falls into the timeline, it's technically classified as a prequel and a sequel. This is because it's set after the events of the 2019 remake, The Lion King, while also exploring Mufasa's formative years, so it covers an extensive timeline.

Once again, there's a huge cast attached to this movie, such as Aaron Pierre as Mufasa, Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala, and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter as Kiara.

Additional voices include Mads Mikkelsen and Seth Rogen, the latter of who just snagged a big new comedy at Apple TV+.

Lucy Buglass
Lucy Buglass
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.

When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd. 

