Daredevil: Born Again is Disney+'s biggest series of 2025 so far, but another Marvel TV show has performed even better

Daredevil's rebirth on Disney+ has really paid off

A costumed Matt Murdock smiles at someone off-camera in Netflix&#039;s Daredevil TV show
(Image credit: Netflix)
  • Daredevil: Born Again is currently Disney+'s biggest show of 2025
  • Its two-episode premiere got 7.5 million views in its first five days
  • It's still not as successful as WandaVision follow-up series Agatha All Along

Daredevil: Born Again has become a huge hit for Disney+ since the Marvel character moved from being in a series on Netflix to one of its rival best streaming services.

I was a huge fan of the original Daredevil when it first launched on Netflix in 2015, and the follow-up has been just as good from I've seen so far. Daredevil: Born Again now has a permanent home on Disney+ and is performing very well indeed, with the new series amassing 7.5 million views in just five days, according to Variety.

Despite its success, however, it still hasn't beaten the performance of the WandaVision follow-up series Agatha All Along, which received 9.3 million views in its first week of availability last September.

Marvel continues to clock up high viewership numbers for Disney+, but it's not just comic book fans who are flocking to the service. Hulu original Paradise (available on Disney+ outside of the US) drew in 7 million views in its first nine days, and I was one of them, so felt relieved that Paradise season 2 has been confirmed after that mind-blowing finale.

Disney+ and Hulu continue to impress me: just look at our best Disney+ shows and best Hulu shows to see why. If you're keen to catch up on the biggest and best these streamers have to offer, there's a limited-time bundle deal that you won't want to miss (see details of the deal below).

Disney+ and Hulu ad-supported bundle: $10.99$2.99 at Hulu and Disney+

Disney+ and Hulu ad-supported bundle: was $10.99 per month now $2.99 at Hulu and Disney+
A bundle normally priced at $10.99 per month, you'll save 72% with this great Disney+-Hulu offer. It's for the ad-supported versions of both services and lasts for four months, after which the price goes up to $10.99 per month if you don't cancel. The offer runs until March 31, though, so be sure to snap it up while you can!

View Deal

A screenshot of Matt Murdock standing in a street in Daredevil: Born Again

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Daredevil: Born Again has a solid 83% Rotten Tomatoes rating from the critics, which means it can join many of the other great Marvel shows we have on our best Disney+ shows round-up.

Our senior entertainment reporter Tom Power called the series "a fearless revival" that "restored his faith in the MCU" in his Daredevil: Born Again review, and he's not alone with plenty of critics agreeing.

The new series features the same cast as before, with Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Wilson Bethel, and Jon Bernthal reprising their roles. If you're curious when you can watch, check out our Daredevil: Born Again episode release schedule.

