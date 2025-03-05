Daredevil: Born Again viewers have two wild fan theories about Foggy Nelson and Muse after the Marvel TV show's debut, but I think there's only one that might be right

- Daredevil: Born Again has already spawned big fan theories about two of its characters
- Some Disney+ viewers think they've worked out who'll play Muse in the Marvel TV show
- Others believe that episode 1's soul-destroying twist is a fake out
The devil's work is never done – and, after Daredevil: Born Again's first two episodes dropped on Disney+, the same is true of fan theorists.
Yes, the debut of a new Marvel TV show is upon us and some viewers have thrown themselves head-first into rabbit hole theory territory after Born Again's two-part premiere. The reason? A portion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) fanbase have come up with theories about a couple of its characters – and, while they seem outlandish on the surface, I think there's some substance to both hypotheses.
Full spoilers immediately follow for Born Again's first two chapters, so make sure you've watched them (and read my spoiler-filled Daredevil: Born Again review) first before you proceed.
Is Franklin 'Foggy' Nelson really dead in Daredevil: Born Again?
It's something of an irony that, for a show with a variation on the word 'birth' in its title, a major character death occurs in episode 1's first 15 minutes. You'll know the individual who dies is Franklin 'Foggy' Nelson, aka Matt Murdock's closest friend and fellow lawyer, too, because, well, you've seen one of the best Disney+ shows' two-episode premiere. And read this section's headline above.
But I'm getting off-track. Yes, Nelson is assassinated by Benjamin 'Dex' Pointdexter, aka Bullseye, in Born Again's first episode, titled 'Heaven's Half Hour'. It's a heart-breaking moment for Matt and Karen Page (the latter being another close confidante of Matt and Foggy's), and for those of us who watched Netflix's own Daredevil live-action series, which ran for three seasons between 2015 and 2019.
However, while we bear witness to 'Foggy' passing away, some viewers aren't entirely convinced that he's shuffled off his mortal coil. Indeed, there are fans who actually believe he's still alive – and, as wild as that theory sounds, there's some cold-hard evidence to back it up.
For one, 'Foggy' has 'died' once in the comics. His infamous 'demise' occurs during the Ed Brubaker era, which saw 'Foggy' killed off in Daredevil Vol. 2 #82. However, five issues later, it's revealed that Nelson's death was faked by the authorities so he could be placed in a witness protection program.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
There's no reason why a similar scenario couldn't play out in Born Again. In its Netflix forebear, 'Foggy' repeatedly tries to get Murdock to give up his life as a vigilante because a) he can't keep watching his best friend sustain life-threatening injuries and b) if someone learns of Daredevil's true identity, it'll put his loved ones (including 'Foggy') in real danger. It's possible, then, that 'Foggy' faked his own death to force Murdock's hand and make him retire from the crimefighting game.
Comment from r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers
"But Bullseye killed him!", I hear you cry. "And we watched 'Foggy' die!", some of you might also add – and I agree. To that, though, I have one response: what if the 'Foggy' who dies is actually a skrull?
I know, I know, the very mention of 'skrulls' is enough to strike fear into the heart of all MCU fans. These shape-shifting aliens haven't exactly been put to good use in the MCU thus far (I'm primarily looking at you, Secret Invasion...), but wouldn't it another stunning turn of events if the 'Foggy' who died is actually a skrull and the real 'Foggy' feigned his death to make Murdock turn his back on his superhero alias? How would Murdock react if he found out that 'Foggy' was not only alive and well, but also lied to him and Karen?
Alright, it's a long shot. For one, skrulls quickly revert to their normal form when they're killed, so we'd know if the death of 'Foggy' was a fake out straight away. Nevertheless, threads on the Marvel Studios and Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit pages are full of fans suggesting that 'Foggy' may not be as dead as we think.
With Born Again producer Sana Amanat (per GamesRadar+) and Marvel's Head of TV Brad Winderbaum (per the Phase Hero podcast) insinuating that Elden Henson, the actor who plays 'Foggy', will return in season 2, there's every chance that this fan theory could prove to be true, too. Personally, I think Henson will only return for flashback sequences but, hey, I've been wrong before.
Marvel Unlimited monthly subscription: was $9.99 per month now $4.99 at Marvel
The ultimate digital comics subscription for Marvel fans is offering new and returning customers 50% off their first month, which is much cheaper than a streaming subscription to watch all the best superhero movies. To gain access to a library of more than 30,000 comics, use the code 'SPIDEY50' at checkout. You're able to use the Marvel Unlimited app on all iOS and Android devices, including the web, too!
Is Buck Cashman the man behind the Muse mask in Daredevil: Born Again?
One of the biggest mysteries surrounding Born Again's plot is who'll play Muse. A serial killer who creates grotesque works of art using the body parts of his victims, Muse is one of the most sadistic members of Daredevil's rogues gallery and, based on Daredevil: Born Again's first trailer, it seems he'll either be the primary or secondary antagonist of the series' first season.
As of episodes 1 and 2, though, we still don't know which actor will portray Muse in his live-action debut. Indeed, he's the only character in my Daredevil: Born Again cast guide who doesn't have an actor attached to his article entry.
So, who might be tackling the role in Born Again on Disney+, aka one of the world's best streaming services? Muse doesn't appear in the two-episode premiere, so we still don't know. That hasn't stopped fans from speculating on his real-world identity, though – and some are saying that Buck Cashman (played by Arty Froushan) will be revealed to be Muse later in season 1.
Comment from r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers
Like the 'Foggy' fan theory, there seems to be some proof that fans are are on the right track. Cashman comes across as a bit of slimeball whenever he appears. He doesn't exactly hide how creepy he is when he attends a book signing for therapist (and Murdock's new love interest) Heather Glenn's new self-help book, either.
Sure, it's more likely that he's present at said book launch event because he's under instructions from Wilson Fisk, aka the new mayor of New York City. Fisk wants to keep tabs on his archnemesis in Murdock, so it makes sense that he'd get the greasier members of his team to tail anyone that Murdock is close to. Hey, Fisk is no longer the fearsome crime lord known as Kingpin, but he can still use the blackmail playbook to his advantage.
That all said, I believe Cashman isn't Muse. In fact, there's another individual at the event, who gets his copy signed and asks Glenn if she's taking on new clients because he's struggling with his mental health, who seems to be a better fit for Muse.
I'm no the only one who thinks that, too. The same Reddit threads I linked to earlier are also filled with people commenting on the prospect that this character, who appears to be played by Wednesday star Hunter Doohan, moonlights as Muse. We'll see who's right as season 1 of this Marvel Phase 5 project progresses. In the meantime, check out more of my Daredevil: Born Again and wider Marvel coverage below.
You might also like
- Daredevil: Born Again episode 2 just gave me hope that the titular hero will join forces with Spider-Man in the MCU, but it won't happen on Disney+
- Daredevil: Born Again has an unusual Disney+ release schedule for a Marvel TV show, but I think I know why
- Find out how to watch the Marvel movies and TV shows in order
As TechRadar's senior entertainment reporter, Tom covers all of the latest movies, TV shows, and streaming service news that you need to know about. You'll regularly find him writing about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and many other topics of interest.
An NCTJ-accredited journalist, Tom also writes reviews, analytical articles, opinion pieces, and interview-led features on the biggest franchises, actors, directors and other industry leaders. You may see his quotes pop up in the odd official Marvel Studios video, too, such as this Moon Knight TV spot.
Away from work, Tom can be found checking out the latest video games, immersing himself in his favorite sporting pastime of football, reading the many unread books on his shelf, staying fit at the gym, and petting every dog he comes across. Got a scoop, interesting story, or an intriguing angle on the latest news in entertainment? Feel free to drop him a line.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Daredevil: Born Again episode 2 just gave me hope that the titular hero will join forces with Spider-Man in the MCU, but it won't happen on Disney+
Daredevil: Born Again is a fearless Disney+ revival of the best Netflix Marvel TV show that slowly continues to restore my faith in the MCU