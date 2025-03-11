What time is Daredevil: Born Again episode 3 going to be released on Disney+?

The Marvel fanbase called – they want to know when Born Again episode 3 will be released

Want to know when episode 3 of Daredevil: Born Again will be released on Disney+? You've come to the right place.

Below, I'll reveal the launch date for the Marvel TV show's next episode for US, UK, and Australian viewers. You'll also find more information on one of the best Disney+ shows' episodic release schedule, too, so you can find out when to tune into Disney+ to watch its forthcoming chapters.

So, without further ado, here's when the next installment of Daredevil's standalone series will air.

When will Daredevil: Born Again episode 3 come out on Disney+ in the US?

"This city... could do with knowing when episode 3 will be released" (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+)

Episode 3, titled 'The Hollow of His Hand', will be available to stream on Disney+, aka one of the world's best streaming services, on Tuesday, March 11 at 6PM PT / 9PM ET.

That's the same time that Born Again's two-episode premiere (read my thoughts on those via my Daredevil: Born Again review if you haven't yet!) was released on the service, so it makes sense that future entries would be released then, too.

What is the Daredevil: Born Again episode 3 release time in the UK?

I'm legally obliged to tell you when Born Again's third episode will be released on British shores (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney Plus)

Born Again's first two episodes dropped on Disney+ UK on Wednesday, March 5 at 2AM GMT. So, you'd expect episode 3 to make its way onto the streaming titan at the same time, right?

Well, you'd be wrong to think that. Daredevil: Born Again's third episode will be released on Wednesday, March 12 at 1AM GMT in the UK instead.

There's a simple reason for the timeslot switch-up. The clocks went forward in the US last Sunday (March 9), so the UK is only four hours behind North America's Eastern Time Zone and seven hours behind its Pacific Time Zone. In short: that means British viewers can stream it an hour earlier. Huzzah!

When can I watch Daredevil: Born Again episode 3 in Australia?

"Do you know when episode 3 will launch in Australia, Matt?" (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney Plus)

The good news is that audiences Down Under can also watch the Marvel Phase 5 show's third episode a whole hour earlier than its two-episode premiere because the current time difference between the US and Australia.

So, if you want to watch episode 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) latest TV series in Australia, you can do so on Wednesday, March 12 at 12PM AEDT.

Where can I watch Daredevil: Born Again episode 3?

Hear that? It's the sound of people signing up for a Disney+ account (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The answer is obvious but, for anyone who might have skipped to this section: Daredevil: Born Again season 1 is only available to stream on Disney+.

If you haven't signed up to the platform yet, you can do so by heading to the Disney+ website or downloading the Disney+ app on your PC, videogame console, or mobile phone. Before you do that, read our Disney+ price guide, or check out the widget below, to see how much it'll cost to create an account wherever you live.

What is Daredevil: Born Again's full release schedule?

Sitting around waiting for news on Born Again's full release schedule like... (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+)

Like its Marvel TV siblings, new episodes of Daredevil: Born Again will arrive weekly on Disney+, albeit with one exception.

Indeed, in February, I reported on the news that Born Again will have an unusual Disney+ launch schedule, which is likely down to the forthcoming arrival of Andor season 2. The critically-acclaimed and award-winning Star Wars show's final chapter launches on April 22, so Born Again's first season needs to have wrapped up by that date to prevent a clash between Born Again's season 1 finale and the three-episode premiere of Andor's last season.

Anyway, here's Daredevil: Born Again season 1's full launch schedule:

Episode 1 – out now

Episode 2 – out now

Episode 3 – March 11 (US); March 12 (UK and Australia)

Episode 4 – March 18 (US); March 19 (UK and Australia)

Episode 5 – March 25 (US); March 26 (UK and Australia)

Episode 6 – March 25 (US); March 26 (UK and Australia)

Episode 7 – April 1 (US); April 2 (UK and Australia)

Episode 8 – April 8 (US); April 9 (UK and Australia)

Episode 9 – April 15 (US); April 16 (UK and Australia)

