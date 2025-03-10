The Studio already has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes – here are 3 more highly-rated comedies to watch before it's released on Apple TV+

The movie industry goes Rog(u)en

Seth Rogen as Matt Remick looking worried in The Studio.
(Image credit: Apple TV+)

The Studio hasn't even debuted on Apple TV+ yet, but it's already received a flawless 100% Rotten Tomatoes score from the critics so far since its world premiere at South by Southwest.

The new Apple TV+ comedy series looks like the streamer's star-studded cringe comedy response to HBO's superhero satire series The Franchise as it puts a satirical spin on the corporate world of movie making.

In The Studio, Seth Rogen stars as Matt Remick, the newly appointed head of Hollywood movie studio, Continental Studios. As the business struggles to keep up with the fast-changing environment of society, politics, and economics, Matt and his team must balance corporate demands with creative ambitions to try and keep movies relevant.

The Studio is one of the three shows we're most excited to stream on Apple TV+ in March 2025, so if you're like us and can't wait to watch the new show on March 26, here are three more to stream in the meantime.

Shrinking

Shrinking — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Shrinking — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube
Watch On
  • RT score: 94%
  • Age rating: TV-MA
  • Length: ~33 minute episodes
  • Creators: Bill Lawrence, Jason Segel, and Brett Goldstein

I obviously had to include one of my favorite Apple TV+ comedy shows Shrinking to this list. Jason Segel plays Jimmy Laird, a therapist who abandons his training and ethics, and finds himself making big changes to his patients lives as well as his own. Across the two seasons, Jimmy tries to navigate the immense grief of losing his wife while helping his clients deal with their own personal issues. Harrison Ford is brilliant as Jimmy's gruff colleague Dr. Paul Rhoades whose comedic timing and sharp wit makes Shrinking one of the best Apple TV+ shows around.

Platonic

Platonic — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Platonic — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube
Watch On
  • RT score: 93%
  • Age rating: TV-MA
  • Length: ~31 minute episodes
  • Creators: Francesca Delbanco and Nicholas Stoller

Seth Rogen takes center stage once again in this Apple TV+ comedy alongside Rose Byrne. The pair proved to be a stellar comedic duo back in the 2014 movie Bad Neighbors and now they've reunited as two former childhood best friends in Platonic. Rogen and Byrne star as Will and Sylvia, who try to rebuild their friendship in adulthood and help each other through their midlife crises. The show is a sweet tale about lost youth with plenty of hilarious mishaps that deliver comic relief, so it's no surprise that Platonic was renewed for a second season.

Bad Sisters

Bad Sisters — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Bad Sisters — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube
Watch On
  • RT score: 88%
  • Age rating: TV-MA
  • Length: ~51 minute episodes
  • Creators: Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, and Brett Baer

This Irish black comedy is a remake of the Belgian series Clan and tells the story of the Garvey sisters who despise their brother-in-law John-Paul (Claes Bang) so much that they conjure up a scheme to murder him in a bid to protect their sister, Grace (Anne-Marie Duff). According to our Bad Sisters review, it's definitely a must-watch as contributor Laura Martin writes: "Bad Sisters successfully attempts to push the boundaries of the darkest comedy-drama, and thanks to the strength of the powerful cast, makes it an engaging watch that’s more than worthy of the remake."

