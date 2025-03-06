Apple TV+ sells an Original thriller series starring Uma Thurman to a rival streaming service for the first time

Uma Thurman looks out of a window and looks serious
Apple TV+ canceled Suspicion in 2023. (Image credit: Apple TV+)
  • Apple TV+ has sold thriller series Suspicion to ITVX in the UK
  • This marks the first time the streaming service has sold one of its titles to another service
  • However, Suspicion was a critical flop and only has a 48% Rotten Tomatoes rating from the critics

Apple TV+ has sold its thriller series Suspicion to ITVX, marking the first time the service has sold one of its shows to another streamer. One of the best streaming services boasts many exclusive shows, with Severance season 2 being a huge hit. It has held onto the best Apple TV+ shows for good reason, keeping them exclusively available to watch on its platform, so this news might come as a surprise to some viewers.

Interestingly, Apple TV+ chose to cancel Suspicion in 2023, so the series has been sold to ITVX as a standalone piece. If it does return, it is highly unlikely to have Apple's backing based on their decision to ax it.

A report from AppleInsider.com says that "despite being an Apple TV+ show, Suspicion could be sold on because of how it came to the streamer as an existing property. Suspicion is an Apple TV+ commission, but it was based on the Israeli series False Flag". So this could certainly explain how the exchange happened.

Why was Suspicion canceled by Apple TV+?

Katherine Newman looks somber as she stands in her office in Suspicion

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

In 2023, TechRadar reported that Uma Thurman's Apple TV Plus show was canceled, with streaming writer Tom Power saying it "deserved it". While an explicit reason was not cited by Apple TV+, who appeared to quietly cancel the series, it is likely due to poor ratings, considering its low Rotten Tomatoes score of 48% from the critics and a review from The Independent where it was slammed with a 1/5 review. IMDb seems to treat it more favorably with a 6.2/10 rating, but you'll have to make your own mind up if you decide to watch it.

The series follows five people who have their lives turned upside down after being identified by police as suspects in the kidnapping and disappearance of an American media mogul's son, so while the plot is gripping stuff, it seems to have fallen flat for quite a few viewers.

