3 shows I'm most excited to stream on Apple TV Plus in March 2025 - including Seth Rogen's new comedy drama The Studio

Just by looking at everything new on Apple TV Plus in March 2025 there's no denying that this month is going to be huge for one of the best streaming services. While most of you will probably be patiently awaiting the finale of its popular thriller series Severance, there are three other new shows that I'm itching to add to my watchlist - with Seth Rogen's new comedy drama The Studio topping the list.

As well as Rogen's series which appears to provide a satirical commentary on the film and entertainment industry, a German-language medical drama and a dark crime thriller series are among the standouts of the new titles on Apple TV Plus this month. It's unlike me to be convinced to watch the latter genres as drama is the way to my heart, but I must say their respective trailers are quite promising. Here are the three shows that I'm most excited to stream on Apple TV Plus in March 2025.

The Studio

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Age rating: TV-MA

Creators: Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez

Arriving on: March 26 (episodes 1 & 2)

Show me a trailer for a series about the crippling anxieties of the movie industry, and I'm on board. But what stood out the most to me when I first saw the first trailer for The Studio back in November 2024, it wasn't just its premise that made it a contender for one of the most anticipated new shows, but its slew of self-starring guests including Paul Dano, Charlize Theron, Martin Scorsese, and Zac Efron give it that extra edge.

When legendary Hollywood film studio, Continental Studios, struggles to keep up with the fast-changing nature of society, politics, and economics, newly appointed head Matt Remick (Seth Rogen) is faced with the challenges of balancing rapports with celebrities and financial demands. With all of these pressures resting heavily on his shoulders, he attempts to create an equal environment for both art and business to thrive. Seth Rogen writes and stars in this new satirical drama series.

Watch the trailer for The Studio on YouTube.

Berlin ER

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Age rating: TV-MA

Creators: Viktor Jakovleski & Samuel Jefferson

Arriving on: March 5 (episode 3)

A medical drama isn't usually my top choice for when I want to sit down with a good TV show - I think that's because of the oversaturation of Grey's Anatomy - but new German-language series Berlin ER seems as though it could offer something different.

After a personal crisis, medic Dr. Parker (Haley Louise Jones) moves from Munich to Berlin to start a new job in the city's busiest hospital in sought of a fresh start. Thrust into the chaotic environment of the hospital's emergency room, the hospital's run-down system along with tensions between other medical professionals quickly proves to be the root of the problems they all face on a daily basis. With the responsibility in her hands, it's up to Dr. Parker to bring her team closer and work harmoniously through whatever crises surface.

Watch the trailer for Berlin ER on YouTube.

Dope Thief

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Age rating: TV-MA

Creator: Peter Craig

Arriving on: March 14 (episodes 1 & 2)

Apple TV Plus is known for delivering a powerful dark drama with shows such as Presumed Innocent and Black Bird in its catalog. They make up a large portion of the best Apple TV Plus shows, and if Dope Thief knocks it out of the park when it lands on March 14, it could find itself among that list next month.

Set in Philadelphia, two life-long friends Ray (Brian Tyree Henry) and Manny (Wagner Moura) pose as DEA agents in order to rob a house. Their mission doesn't exactly go as planned when they unintentionally uncover and rob a huge hidden narcotics operation on the Eastern seaboard.

Watch the trailer for Dope Thief on YouTube.