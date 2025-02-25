Everything new on Apple TV+ in March 2025: Severance season 2 finale, Dope Thief, The Studio, and more

March 2025 is going to be a big month for Apple TV+. The increasingly popular streaming platform has had some big wins so far this year, with Severance season 2 dominating online TV show-based discussions and new movies like The Gorge earning mostly positive reviews from fans and critics alike. The tech giant, then, will hope the third month of 2025 is as productive for it as the first two were.
It looks like it will be, too. The final three episodes of Severance's sophomore season notwithstanding, there's plenty to look forward to on Apple's streaming service in March, including the debut of some exciting new Apple TV Originals. Here, then, is everything that's coming to one of the best streaming services between March 1 and 31.
March 5
- Berlin ER episode 3
- Love You to Death episode 6
- Mythic Quest season 4 episode 7
- Prime Target episode 8
March 7
- Severance season 2 episode 8
- Surface season 2 episode 3
March 12
- Berlin ER episode 4
- Love You to Death episode 7
- Mythic Quest season 4 episode 8
March 14
- Dope Thief episodes 1 and 2
- Severance season 2 episode 9
- Surface season 2 episode 4
March 19
- Berlin ER episode 5
- Mythic Quest season 4 episode 9
March 21
- Be@rbrick episodes 1 to 13
- Dope Thief episode 3
- Severance season 2 episode 10
- Surface season 2 episode 5
March 26
- Berlin ER episode 6
- Mythic Quest season 4 episode 10
- Side Quest episodes 1 to 4
- The Studio episodes 1 and 2
March 28
- Dope Thief episode 4
- Surface season 2 episode 6
