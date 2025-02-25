Everything new on Apple TV+ in March 2025: Severance season 2 finale, Dope Thief, The Studio, and more

The Studio, Severance season 2's final episodes, and Dope Thief are coming this March

March 2025 is going to be a big month for Apple TV+. The increasingly popular streaming platform has had some big wins so far this year, with Severance season 2 dominating online TV show-based discussions and new movies like The Gorge earning mostly positive reviews from fans and critics alike. The tech giant, then, will hope the third month of 2025 is as productive for it as the first two were.

It looks like it will be, too. The final three episodes of Severance's sophomore season notwithstanding, there's plenty to look forward to on Apple's streaming service in March, including the debut of some exciting new Apple TV Originals. Here, then, is everything that's coming to one of the best streaming services between March 1 and 31.

March 5

Prime Target's eighth and final episode is out in early March (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Berlin ER episode 3

Love You to Death episode 6

Mythic Quest season 4 episode 7

Prime Target episode 8

March 7

Surface season 2 continues to pose more questions than it answers (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Severance season 2 episode 8

Surface season 2 episode 3

March 12

Love You to Death's final episode airs in mid-March (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Berlin ER episode 4

Love You to Death episode 7

Mythic Quest season 4 episode 8

March 14

Dope Thief's first two episodes will launch on Apple TV Plus in mid-March (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Dope Thief episodes 1 and 2

Severance season 2 episode 9

Surface season 2 episode 4

March 19

Berlin ER is a German-language medical drama that began airing in February (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Berlin ER episode 5

Mythic Quest season 4 episode 9

March 21

How will Severance season 2 end in late March? (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Be@rbrick episodes 1 to 13

Dope Thief episode 3

Severance season 2 episode 10

Surface season 2 episode 5

March 26

Seth Rogen's new TV series The Studio arrives before the end of March (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Berlin ER episode 6

Mythic Quest season 4 episode 10

Side Quest episodes 1 to 4

The Studio episodes 1 and 2

March 28

Surface season 2 passes its midway point in late March (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Dope Thief episode 4

Surface season 2 episode 6

