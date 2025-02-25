Everything new on Apple TV+ in March 2025: Severance season 2 finale, Dope Thief, The Studio, and more

The final three episodes of Severance season 2 headline Apple TV+'s March 2025 line-up

A collage image showing Seth Rogen in The Studio, Adam Scott in Severance season 2, and Brian Tyree Henry in Dope Thief
The Studio, Severance season 2's final episodes, and Dope Thief are coming this March (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

March 2025 is going to be a big month for Apple TV+. The increasingly popular streaming platform has had some big wins so far this year, with Severance season 2 dominating online TV show-based discussions and new movies like The Gorge earning mostly positive reviews from fans and critics alike. The tech giant, then, will hope the third month of 2025 is as productive for it as the first two were.

It looks like it will be, too. The final three episodes of Severance's sophomore season notwithstanding, there's plenty to look forward to on Apple's streaming service in March, including the debut of some exciting new Apple TV Originals. Here, then, is everything that's coming to one of the best streaming services between March 1 and 31.

March 5

A promo for Prime Target, showing main character Edward reading a book

Prime Target's eighth and final episode is out in early March (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)
  • Berlin ER episode 3
  • Love You to Death episode 6
  • Mythic Quest season 4 episode 7
  • Prime Target episode 8

March 7

Sophie sitting down and looking worried in Surfaces season 2

Surface season 2 continues to pose more questions than it answers (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)
  • Severance season 2 episode 8
  • Surface season 2 episode 3

March 12

Raul and Marta smiling while taking a picture on an iPhone in Love You to Death

Love You to Death's final episode airs in mid-March (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)
  • Berlin ER episode 4
  • Love You to Death episode 7
  • Mythic Quest season 4 episode 8

March 14

Two characters walking down a street in Apple's Dope Thief TV series

Dope Thief's first two episodes will launch on Apple TV Plus in mid-March (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)
  • Dope Thief episodes 1 and 2
  • Severance season 2 episode 9
  • Surface season 2 episode 4

March 19

Two doctors standing in a hospital hallway in Berlin ER

Berlin ER is a German-language medical drama that began airing in February (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)
  • Berlin ER episode 5
  • Mythic Quest season 4 episode 9

March 21

Helly R and Mark S look shocked in Severance season 2

How will Severance season 2 end in late March? (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)
  • Be@rbrick episodes 1 to 13
  • Dope Thief episode 3
  • Severance season 2 episode 10
  • Surface season 2 episode 5

March 26

Four TV executives sitting and standing around a table in Apple TV Plus show The Studio

Seth Rogen's new TV series The Studio arrives before the end of March (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)
  • Berlin ER episode 6
  • Mythic Quest season 4 episode 10
  • Side Quest episodes 1 to 4
  • The Studio episodes 1 and 2

March 28

Gugu Mbatha-Raw standing in a dark corridor in Surface season 2

Surface season 2 passes its midway point in late March (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)
  • Dope Thief episode 4
  • Surface season 2 episode 6

For more Apple TV Plus coverage, read our guides on the best Apple TV Plus shows, best Apple TV Plus movies, Foundation season 3, and Silo season 3.

