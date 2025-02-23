Silo season 3: Everything we know so far about the Apple TV Plus show

Forget questioning is there life on Mars, Juliette wants to know if there's life on Earth

Silo season 3: Key Information - Filming for season 3 begin in October 2024 in Hertfordshire and Enfield in the UK - Ashley Zuckerman and Jessica Henwick have been announced as stars of season 3 - Season 3 will be based on Howey’s second book of the trilogy, Shift, which focuses on events 300 years ago that lead to the creation of the silos - But unlike the book, season 3 is likely to run two concurrent timelines, so the action still remains on Juliette and the present day silos - Season 3 could be released mid-2026 - The final season, season 4, is being filmed back-to-back with season 3, so the finale of the entire show will likely be within in the next two to three years

Silo season 3 is bound to be another big hit for dystopian TV viewing. Indeed, as the real world around us grows even more precarious and volatile by the day, there’s apparently nothing that we all seem to like better than to switch on the TV to watch some horrifying dystopian imaginations of how bad it could all really get.

And Silo – adapted from a trilogy of books by author Hugh Howey – is a show that does just that; imagining a world where 10,000 people live underground in silos under an authoritarian regime. Apple TV+ released the first series in May 2023, with Rebecca Ferguson as the the lead, Juliette Nichols, an engineer who starts to believe there’s a conspiracy in their society. A second season swiftly followed in November 2024, and with it wrapping up with an almighty cliffhanger on its finale episode on January 17, 2025, we’re here to tell you exactly what to expect from season three, which, as of October 2024, is already in production.



Here’s the cast who will be appearing in Silo season 3, what the plot might be, when the release date is and what the trailer will look like:

Bernard was not too happy about the cliffhanger at the end of Silo season 2 (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

With the third season already deep into filming – they kicked off in October 2024 in Hertfordshire and Enfield, UK – the production is planning to film both season three and four back-to-back. After all, showrunner Graham Yost told The Wrap in January, the scripts have already been written a while ago: “All of season 2 was written before we had finished filming season 1. We had finished writing season 3 pretty much before the strike was called, and that’s while we were filming season 2. And we’ve written all of season 4. So, because we have to plan, there’s no hiatus. We’re shutting down for three months of pre-production for season 4, and then we’re going to roll right in.”

So what does that mean for release dates? Well, there was almost exactly 18 months between season 1 and 2, so by that same timeline, we might expect to see season 3 on screens in or around May 2026, but that could change according to how filming and post-production plays out. But let’s assume the first ep will likely air by mid-2026.

Silo season 3: Trailer

It’s a little early to be thinking about trailers for season 3 so far, but as soon as a teaser trailer drops, we’ll update this page.

Silo season 3: has the cast been confirmed?

We can expect to see some familiar faces returning, but some new talent has already been added to the roster. In January 2025, Deadline revealed that Succession’s Ashley Zukerman and Jessica Henwick (who starred in Huntington and The Royal Hotel) had been signed up for the full season, after appearing in the final scene of season 2. “Zukerman will star as Daniel, a young and hungry congressman,” the publication confirmed, adding: “Henwick will star as Helen, a whip-smart reporter.”

Elsewhere, we think this is how the cast might shape up for the rest of Silo s3:

Rebecca Ferguson as Juliette, obviously

Steve Zahn as Solo/Jimmy

Tim Robbins as Bernard Holland

Common as Robert Sims

Alexandria Riley as Camille Sims

Harriet Walter as Martha Walker

Claire Perkins as Carla

Chinaza Uche as Paul Billings

Rick Gomez as Patrick Kennedy

Shane McRae as Knox

Remmie Miller as Shirley

Avi Nash as Lukas Kyle

There's many more mysteries to unravel about the origin stories of the silos (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Silo season 3: what do we know about the plot?

Season two was left on an agonising cliff-hanger, as both Juliette and Bernard were trapped in a fire in an airlock; while Camille Sims was chosen by the algorithm to be the only member of her family to stay in the vault, and be the head of I.T.

And, as mentioned above, we left the dystopian land of the silos at the end of season 2 in a flash-back scene, set in Washington, where a reporter (Helen) asks the congressman (Daniel) about the possibility of the US retaliating against Iran for having detonated a dirty bomb in America.

But that epilogue scene, reveals that the Pez candy dispenser – seen as a sign of resistance, hundreds of years in the future – was once given to Helen by Daniel, and the link between this gift, in this moment in time, and how it relates to the Flamekeepers – and George Wilkins, who comes in to possession of the item – will likely be explored. Is Helen one of the first to head to a silo? Is she the original Flamekeeper?

Yost told Time : “We get into the origin story [of the Pez], but we’re also deep into our silo world. There’ll also be more to learn about the dirty bomb. In Season 3, we’ll find out what happened to Silo 17—the silo Juliette spent the vast majority of this season in – and by the end of Season 3, you’ll know what happened to the people who went outside of 17, and the why and how of all of that. That’s a big thing that will get solved—and how the whole thing began.”

Season three will focus on the second of Howey’s trilogy, Shift, in which the storyline jumps back 300 years to the political events that led to the creation of the silos. However, it’s likely that the series will run two concurrent timelines, so viewers can carry on the present day story with Juliette – and find out if she survives.

