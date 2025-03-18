Moana 2 achieves demigod status as the movie sets new streaming record on Disney+

Moana 2 had 27.3 million global views within its first five days of streaming on Disney+.

These figures mark the biggest Walt Disney Animation Studios premiere since Encanto and the third-largest animated theatrical premiere of all time on Disney+.

Moana 2 started streaming on Disney+ on March 12.

Moana 2 is a big success for Disney+ as the epic animated adventure has garnered 27.3 millions views globally within its first five days of streaming.

This milestone marks the biggest Walt Disney Animation Studios premiere since Encanto and the third-largest animated theatrical premiere of all time on Disney+.

According to Nielsen, in the lead up to the sequel's release, 2024 was Moana's most-streamed year ever and it's been the most-watched film on Disney+ since the platform launched in 2019.

While Moana is the most streamed movie of the past five years, Moana 2 was also a box-office success in its own right. The movie grossed over $1 billion worldwide, making it the highest opening in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ history and the third highest-grossing Walt Disney Animation Studios release of all time.

As Maui would say: 'what can I say except you're welcome!'

Moana 2 | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Moana 2 set sail for its streaming premiere on March 12, but while it misses out on a spot in our best Disney+ movies ranking due to its 61% Rotten Tomatoes score from the critics, it's gone on to reach new heights on one of the best streaming services.

Set three years after the first Moana movie, the second installment to the hugely successful film franchise sees Moana (Auliʻi Cravalho) receive an unexpected call from her ancestors and assemble a wayfinder crew to track down the hidden island of Motufetu.

In our Moana 2 review, Lucy Buglass praised the movie but did miss a certain familiar face, writing that: "Disney's anticipated sequel is a real tearjerker, but I wish we'd seen more from my favorite character."

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Moana 2 was originally intended to be a Disney+ series and instead arrived as a feature film, a decision which has clearly paid off for the streamer. Disney is eager to continue making waves with more Moana adventures as there are plans for a live-action remake of the first movie, with Dwayne Johnson reprising his role as Maui, while Catherine Laga'aia will play Moana, taking over from Auliʻi Cravalho.

This isn't Disney's only success story either as one of its most-watched shows, Percy Jackson and the Olympians has recently been renewed for a third season. It's all plain sailing for the biggest new Disney+ movies and shows it seems!