Disney+ adds a new continuous Simpsons stream, so you no longer have to spend ages choosing an episode

I love The Simpsons. Even if I criticized the show's decision to keep churning out seasons, I'm a sucker for the classics, and I endured two hours of pain to get Blinky the Fish tattooed on me.

You could say it's a big part of my life, so I am actually quite thrilled by the news that Disney+ is getting a Stream channel that will play non-stop Simpsons episodes.

Considering one of the best Disney+ shows has so many episodes now, 768 – you want to be precise – choosing which one I want to revisit can sometimes take a very long time.

Even when I look at my self-appointed "golden era" between seasons 1 and 12, there are still so many I enjoy revisiting. Now, Disney+ is doing the hard work for me, and I consider that a huge win. I'm excited to tune in and be surprised by whatever episode is showing at the time, ready to relive some iconic moments.

Unfortunately, Streams is only available in the US for now, so UK and Australian subscribers will have to wait for this fun new feature.

How does the Simpsons Stream work?

Instead of navigating The Simpsons library, this stream will continuously play episodes 24/7, and at launch, it's kicking off from season 1 all the way up to new episodes. However, the press release has suggested that the "programming lineup of the stream will be refreshed monthly," implying it will continue to show random episodes or perhaps opt for themed line-ups. (I'd love to see a Treehouse of Horror one, personally!).

Still, it's important to note that season 3, episode 1, Stark Raving Dad, will be omitted from the stream, as Polygon has reported this is per the wishes of Matt Groening and others behind the episode, which the publication has explained in their previous coverage.

This is an exciting addition to one of the best streaming services, and it definitely simplifies the viewing experience by doing the hard work for us. Hopefully putting an end to wasting precious free time scrolling through all the episodes.

Of course, if you'd rather choose for yourself, the episode library will be there on demand as normal.