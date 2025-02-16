Love The Simpsons? This toothbrush collaboration might be right up your alley, and can be paired with a Squishee flavored toothpaste

The latest Simpsons -themed product drop is an electric toothbrush

It's a pretty simple collab that nets an iconic yellow toothbrush

You can pair it with a themed toothpaste when it launches

The Simpsons might just be the most recognizable and well-known animated TV show of all time – scratch that (not like Itchy and Scratchy, though), actually the most well-known animated franchise of all time. Just check out our list of the best Simpsons episodes , all of which you can stream on Disney Plus , one of the best streaming services .

And whether you’re a big fan of donuts, slushies, steamed hams, or a Flaming Moe, this collaboration between The Simpsons and HiSmile might be right up your alley. HiSmile, an online direct-to-consumer brand specializing in brightly colored toothbrushes and equally eyeball-catching flavored toothpaste, is now making a Simpsons-themed toothbrush.

While I partially wish they'd gone the character route – I mean, a Duff Man design would have been cool – you can’t go wrong with the classic vibrant yellow that The Simpsons is known for. The result is a bright yellow electric toothbrush with The Simpsons logo on the front, centered under where the brush head would be.

(Image credit: Fox)

It goes up for sale on February 18, 2025, for $59 USD and will come with one brush head in the same yellow out of the box. HiSmile is set to offer replacement ones, but out of the box, the toothbrush itself is the same as a standard one with three cleaning modes, a built-in timer, and soft bristle heads.

You’ll also get a USB-A to USB-C charging cable inside the Simpsons-themed package. Bart, Lisa, Maggie, Marge, and Homer are on the box with the iconic logo and a photo of the vibrant yellow toothbrush.

(Image credit: The Simpsons)

Equally, if not more, exciting, though, is the Simpsons Purple Squishee Toothpaste that is launching alongside the toothbrush. It promises to taste like a purple squishee, an iconic aspect of the Simpsons. Based on the photos, it looks like the same smooth, purple goop.

The Purple Squishee Toothpaste is also launching on February 18th but is a bit more affordable at just $9. It simply looks fun, though some of my colleagues haven’t had the same reaction as me. I think it’s safe to say that a Simpsons fan would find this pretty exciting, though, and as with countless other drops, it could stand to be a collectible one day.

Either way, The Simpsons toothbrush or Purple Squishee Toothpaste should let you ‘brush with greatness’ – just make sure you’re using the proper technique and for the proper length. You’ll find them both at HiSmile from the 18th of February, and if you’re looking for a new toothbrush, check out TechRadar’s best electric toothbrush guide here .