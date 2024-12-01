How to watch Star Wars: Skeleton Crew online – stream coming-of-age adventure series
Jude Law stars in new Star Wars spin-off
Watch Star Wars: Skeleton Crew online
Star Wars meets The Goonies in the latest streaming outing for the juggernaut franchise. So keep reading as we explain how to watch Star Wars: Skeleton Crew online from anywhere in the world.
|Premiere: Monday, December 2
|Time: 9pm ET / 6pm PT / 2am GMT (Tues) / 1pm AEDT (Tues)
|Weekly episodes: Tuesdays (US & CA), Wednesdays (UK & AU)
|Global stream: Disney Plus
Developed by Spider-Man director Jon Watts, it’s no surprise to learn that Skeleton Crew promises to be as much as coming-of-age tale as it is a rollocking adventure across the Star Wars universe. Telling a Speilbergian story of four kids thrust into adventure, the new show follows Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), KB (Kyriana Kratter) and Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), who, after discovering a mysterious artefact, are left to embark on an epic journey to return home.
Along the way, expect them to encounter plenty of allies, enemies and perhaps even some familiar faces to help them on their quest. Jude Law is on board as the force-sensitive rogue Jod Na Nawood, while Nick Frost voices droid companion SM 33.
The latest tale from a galaxy far, far, away looks to be the perfect family adventure for the festive season. So read on for how to watch Star Wars: Skeleton Crew online, from anywhere.
Can I watch Star Wars: Skeleton Crew for free?
Sadly, there's no longer a Disney Plus free trial. But, Disney Plus often offers new subscribers tempting sign-up offers such as its current Black Friday deals.
How to watch Star Wars: Skeleton Crew online
You can watch Star Wars: Skeleton Crew online with Disney Plus from Monday, December 2 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT / 2am GMT (Tues) / 1pm AEDT (Tues).
The premiere will be two episodes, with the remaining six landing on Tuesdays (US).
Note: Episodes drop the following day in the UK and Australia.
Plans typically cost from $7.99/£4.99/AU$13.99 a month, but the service is currently offering some great Black Friday deals.
What you need to know about Star Wars: Skeleton Crew
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew trailer
When is the Star Wars: Skeleton Crew release date?
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew premieres on Monday, December 2 in North America and Tuesday, December 3 in the UK and Australia.
Subsequent episodes will then move to Tuesdays, dropping globally at the same time at 9pm ET / 6pm PT / 2am GM (Weds) / 1pm AEDT (Weds).
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew episode schedule
Release dates based on North American release:
- Episode 1: Monday, December 2
- Episode 2: Monday, December 2
- Episode 3: Tuesday, December 10
- Episode 4: Tuesday, December 17
- Episode 5: Tuesday, December 24
- Episode 6: Tuesday, December 31
- Episode 7: Tuesday, January 7
- Episode 8: Tuesday, January 14
Who is in the cast of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew?
Jude Law as Jod Na Nawood
Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Wim
Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Fern
Kyriana Kratter as KB
Robert Timothy Smith as Neel
Tunde Adebimpe as Wendle
Kerry Condon as Fara
Nick Frost as the voice of SM 33
Marti Matulis as Vane
Jaleel White as Gunter
Fred Tatasciore as Brutus
Mike Estes as Pax
Dale Soules as Chaelt
Are there any other Star Wars shows?
Oh yes. Not only have there been nine live-action Star Wars movies, there has been a smuggler's bounty of TV series too.
On the live-action front, there's Pedro Pascal starring in smash hit The Mandalorian and its spin-offs The Book of Boba Fett and Ashoka, prequel trilogy follow-up Obi-Wan Kenobi, Rogue One prequel Andor and High Rebuplic-era story The Acolyte.
Notable animations include The Clone Wars, Rebels and The Bad Batch, which form one long story of sorts and tie in to the live action shows, and Resistance, a sequel trilogy-era tale. There's also the animated anthology Visions.
And if you still want more Star Wars after all that, you could check out children's game show Jedi Temple Challenge.
What else should I know about Disney+?
Skeleton Key is the latest in a string of exciting new releases exclusive to Disney Plus, following on from The Acolyte, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ms. Marvel and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. There's plenty more to come too, with Eyes of Wakanda due to land on the streamer later this year.
You'll also find National Geographic documentaries, Disney and Pixar classics, the entire Star Wars saga and every season of The Simpsons.
Star on Disney Plus, meanwhile, has seen the amount of content available through Disney Plus more than double, with a particular eye on more grown-up shows. Some of the best Star on Disney Plus shows include How To Die Alone, Snowfall, Only Murders in the Building and Solar Opposites. And parents won’t have to worry about their kids accidentally seeing inappropriate content, as Star includes a slew of parental control features to ensure the service stays as family-friendly as ever.
Star on Disney Plus is available in the UK, most of Europe, and other select markets like Australia and New Zealand – but not in the US, where the media giant's Hulu service already has very similar ground covered.
So, what devices can you watch Disney Plus on? The streaming service has apps for iOS and Android (of course) and is available to watch online via the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox One and Roku streaming devices.
