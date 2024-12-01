How to watch Star Wars: Skeleton Crew online – stream coming-of-age adventure series

Watch Star Wars: Skeleton Crew online

Star Wars meets The Goonies in the latest streaming outing for the juggernaut franchise. So keep reading as we explain how to watch Star Wars: Skeleton Crew online from anywhere in the world.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere: Monday, December 2 Time: 9pm ET / 6pm PT / 2am GMT (Tues) / 1pm AEDT (Tues) Weekly episodes: Tuesdays (US & CA), Wednesdays (UK & AU) Global stream: Disney Plus

Developed by Spider-Man director Jon Watts, it’s no surprise to learn that Skeleton Crew promises to be as much as coming-of-age tale as it is a rollocking adventure across the Star Wars universe. Telling a Speilbergian story of four kids thrust into adventure, the new show follows Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), KB (Kyriana Kratter) and Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), who, after discovering a mysterious artefact, are left to embark on an epic journey to return home.

Along the way, expect them to encounter plenty of allies, enemies and perhaps even some familiar faces to help them on their quest. Jude Law is on board as the force-sensitive rogue Jod Na Nawood, while Nick Frost voices droid companion SM 33.

The latest tale from a galaxy far, far, away looks to be the perfect family adventure for the festive season. So read on for how to watch Star Wars: Skeleton Crew online, from anywhere.

Can I watch Star Wars: Skeleton Crew for free? Sadly, there's no longer a Disney Plus free trial. But, Disney Plus often offers new subscribers tempting sign-up offers such as its current Black Friday deals.

How to watch Star Wars: Skeleton Crew online

You can watch Star Wars: Skeleton Crew online with Disney Plus from Monday, December 2 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT / 2am GMT (Tues) / 1pm AEDT (Tues). The premiere will be two episodes, with the remaining six landing on Tuesdays (US). Note: Episodes drop the following day in the UK and Australia. Plans typically cost from $7.99/£4.99/AU$13.99 a month, but the service is currently offering some great Black Friday deals.

What you need to know about Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew trailer

Skeleton Crew | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

When is the Star Wars: Skeleton Crew release date? Star Wars: Skeleton Crew premieres on Monday, December 2 in North America and Tuesday, December 3 in the UK and Australia. Subsequent episodes will then move to Tuesdays, dropping globally at the same time at 9pm ET / 6pm PT / 2am GM (Weds) / 1pm AEDT (Weds).

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew episode schedule

Release dates based on North American release:

Episode 1: Monday, December 2

Monday, December 2 Episode 2: Monday, December 2

Monday, December 2 Episode 3: Tuesday, December 10

Tuesday, December 10 Episode 4: Tuesday, December 17

Tuesday, December 17 Episode 5: Tuesday, December 24

Tuesday, December 24 Episode 6: Tuesday, December 31

Tuesday, December 31 Episode 7: Tuesday, January 7

Tuesday, January 7 Episode 8: Tuesday, January 14

Who is in the cast of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew? Jude Law as Jod Na Nawood Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Wim Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Fern Kyriana Kratter as KB Robert Timothy Smith as Neel Tunde Adebimpe as Wendle Kerry Condon as Fara Nick Frost as the voice of SM 33 Marti Matulis as Vane Jaleel White as Gunter Fred Tatasciore as Brutus Mike Estes as Pax Dale Soules as Chaelt