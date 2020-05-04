How to watch Star Wars: The Clone Wars online– stream the season 7 finale anywhere for free

May the 4th celebrations are now underway over at Disney Plus where's there plenty to keep fans occupied on Star Wars Day 2020. In addition to now being able to watch The Rise of Skywalker on the service, hardcore Jedis have the finale of its animated epic spin-off will be the big draw - read on to find out how to watch The Clone Wars Season 7 online for free.

Based on its current release schedule, fans of the show were expecting its series finale to debut on May 8. However, in a surprise move, Disney has brought the airing forward by several days, with the series conclusion now available on-demand from today.

The final episode is set to bring down the curtain on one of the most revered projects in the Star Wars cannon, with the current run of the CG series having been hailed by enthusiasts as being up there with the best ever seasons of the Clone Wars.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 7 finale – when is it on? Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 7 finale has had its airing on Disney Plus brought forward from Friday May 8 to Monday May 4 to coincide with Star Wars Day celebrations. All previous episodes of the 12-part series as well as the six preceding seasons are available to binge watch on the service.

Likely to offer up answers to questions left open by Episode III: Revenge of the Sith as its story arc dovetails with the movie, viewers of the finale episode will get to find out the fate of rebel protagonist Ahsoka Tano as well as getting further insight into the fall of the Jedi.

The show should also provide a good primer for the upcoming second season of The Mandolorian, with Ahsoka set to become a key character played by Rosario Dawson.

So how do you watch The Clone Wars season 7 finale online? Keep reading and we'll explain all you need to know about getting a stream and how using Disney Plus's free trial will let you watch without paying a penny.

How to watch Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 7 finale in countries that have Disney Plus

Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 7 finale will be available to watch for free. How? Let us to explain.

Folk in countries that now have access to Disney Plus (so North America, Australia, New Zealand, UK, most of mainland Europe and more) can head to the site to sign up now and start watching straight away.

But even better news is that you can get a 7-day FREE TRIAL to Disney Plus, meaning you can check out The Clone Wars and the wealth of the service's other content without paying a dime.

Disney Plus will have apps for iOS and Android (of course), and will be available to watch online via the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox One and Roku streaming devices.

