The Mandalorian season 2 reportedly casts Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano

The Mandalorian season 2 has cast Rosario Dawson as the character of Ahsoka Tano, according to reports by two different outlets. This will be the first live-action iteration of the fan-favorite character from The Clone Wars animated series, where the Togruta apprentice is voiced by Ashley Eckstein.

Slashfilm first reported the news, then Variety said it confirmed it.

This is a huge and pleasant surprise for Star Wars fans. Ahsoka Tano was introduced in The Clone Wars CG series as Anakin Skywalker's apprentice when it began in 2008, and quickly became a fan-favorite. She had enough of a following that the character was briefly referenced in The Rise of Skywalker as (spoiler alert!) one of the Jedi ghosts who Rey hears towards the end of the movie.

The Mandalorian shares an executive producer with The Clone Wars: Dave Filoni, one of the key Star Wars creatives at Lucasfilm. Dawson might be best known in recent years for her appearances in the Marvel series on Netflix, like Luke Cage and Daredevil.

The Mandalorian: what next?

The Mandalorian season 2 reportedly finished production in March, so this casting has been kept under wraps. Little is know about the show's second season, but the first season finale ends with a tease of something else seen in the CG series: the Darksaber, wielded by the Empire-affiliated Moff Gideon. We also expect to learn more about the adorable Baby Yoda's background.

The second season will land on Disney Plus in October.