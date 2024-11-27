This 72% off Disney Plus and Hulu Black Friday deal is absolutely essential for Christmas viewing

I’ve just seen the classic Disney Plus and Hulu bundle is now 72% off this Black Friday.

We've been keeping an eye on all the best Black Friday streaming deals and so far we've seen Hulu, Paramount Plus, Max, Starz, Peacock as well as sports-focused streaming platforms like ESPN Plus and DAZN bring their offers to the table. But Disney has been surprisingly quiet, until now.

Starting today, you can pick up the duo basic bundle that gets you both Disney Plus and Hulu for a full year for only $2.99 a month. Normally, access to both streaming services would cost you $10.99 a month in a bundle (or $19.98 separately), so that's a saving of $16.99 every single month, and, across a whole year, that's $203.88.

Today's best Disney Plus and Hulu bundle deal

Disney Plus and Hulu annual ad-supported plan: was $10.99 per month now $2.99 at Hulu and Disney Plus

Both Disney Plus and Hulu's ad-supported plans are normally just under $11 dollars a month for a bundle, but you can now get them both for $2.99 a month, representing a saving of more than 72% on annual plan. Sadly, you'll have to watch commercials on both streaming services, but with a saving of over $200 on offer compared to if you bought both services separately, we suspect you'll think it's a price worth paying. Offer ends on December 3.

That's one hell of a saving, but there are two catches. One, this offer is for both Disney Plus' and Hulu's ad-supported tiers, so you will have to put up with commercials. Two, this deal is only available if you're new to Hulu and Disney Plus, or you've been a subscriber and you cancelled more than a month ago.

So, if you're new to Disney and Hulu, or you've cancelled and are thinking of coming back, then this deal is for you. But, you will need to move quickly, because this deal is only valid until 3am Eastern Time on Tuesday (December 3).

What are you getting for your money? Only some of the most exciting shows and movies of 2025

The Bear, returning in 2025 (Image credit: Hulu)

From what I'm seeing already, 2025 on both Hulu and Disney Plus is looking stacked. Let's tackle Hulu first.

Firstly, there are the returning shows. For your $2.99 a month you'll be getting season four of The Bear, season five of Only Murders in The Building, and the long-awaited final season of The Handmaid's Tale.

For debuts, Hulu's biggest tentpole is Alien: Earth, the new prequel series which takes Ridley Scott's iconic original onto the small screen. Ryan Murphy is back too, with a brand new legal drama named All's Fair, and Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell is returning to TV as Chad Powers, a disgraced quarterback who heads back to college.

Disney Plus' offering for next year is just as special. From the Star Wars universe, there's the second season of Andor, and, from Marvel, there's the hugely-anticipated Daredevil: Born Again as well as Black Panther spin-off Ironheart and animated series Eyes of Wakanda and Marvel Zombies.

For movies, Captain America: Brave New World hits theaters in February and will be on Disney Plus for the spring, while you can also expect to see the new takes on Snow White and Lilo & Stitch arrive on the platform in time for the summer. Marvel's resurrection of Fantastic Four, Fantastic Four: First Steps, and new Florence Pugh-led adventure Thunderbolts will be heading there too. Not bad for $2.99 a month.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney)

With so much good stuff going on in 2025, we've barely had the chance to touch on the back catalogs of both Disney Plus and Hulu, which will be yours for a whole year.

Every moment in the Star Wars universe, every MCU TV show and movie, all of the Disney and Pixar classics, and all of the amazing dramas in Hulu's back catalogs, great Hulu shows like Normal People, Shogun and Devs, all of it will be yours.

And, maybe, with over $200 dollars a year in your pocket, you might have room in your budget for other best streaming services. You can pick up another bargain right, with great Black Friday streaming deals for Paramount Plus, AMC Plus and Max now available. We've rounded up all the best ones here.