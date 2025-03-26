Tempted by the record-low Disney+ bundle deal? Here are 3 shows with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes you won't want to miss

Time to keep an eye out for more Pixar Easter eggs

A middle school softball team&#039;s players and coach cheer in Win or Lose
Pixar's first ever TV show is a hit with audiences. (Image credit: Pixar Animation Studios/Disney Plus)

Disney+ not only packs some of the best movies, but it's range of shows gives it more brownie points as one of the best streaming services.

However, I must admit that my literacy of the best Disney+ shows isn't as up to scratch as I'd like it to be, but after reading the list of everything new on Disney+ in February 2025 (I'm still yet to get to everything new on Disney+ in March 2025) now's my time to get learning.

There are three Disney+ shows that have stood out to me by a mile, one of them being Marvel's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spiderman – a franchise that I have a very rocky relationship with. But it's addition of Colman Domingo is swaying me back in Marvel's direction. In addition to Pixar's first ever TV show, Win or Lose, Drew Goddard's new drama series has also made its way onto my list (thanks to Kaitlin Olson).

If the three shows below have piqued your interest as much as they have mine, then you might be tempted to sign up for a Disney+ account and if that's the case then it's great timing to take advantage of this great Disney+ and Hulu bundle deal that brings the cost back down to its awesome Black Friday price. You'll have to be quick though because the offer expire on Monday, March 31.

Disney+ and Hulu ad-supported bundle: was $10.99 per month now $2.99 at Hulu and Disney+
This bundle is normally $10.99 per month, so you're saving 72% with this great offer. It's for the ad-supported versions of both services, and it lasts for four months, after which the price goes up to $10.99 per month if you don't cancel. This offer runs until March 31, 2025.

Win or Lose

Win or Lose | Official Trailer - YouTube Win or Lose | Official Trailer - YouTube
Watch On
  • Rotten Tomatoes: 91% from the audience
  • Age rating: TV-PG
  • Length: ~20 minute episodes
  • Creators: Carrie Hobson & Michael Yates
  • Release date: February 19

Being an admirer of all of almost every Pixar movie (Toy Story 2 is my personal favorite), Win or Lose is one of my most anticipated Disney Plus releases for February 2025. But this time it's different, as we'll finally get to see how a Pixar production translates to the small screen for a TV series.

Over the course of eight episodes Win or Lose follows a middle school softball team documenting the build up to their biggest championship game yet. Each episode focuses on a different team member, their family, and their unique role within the team to offer a different perspective each time while showcasing their individuality.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spiderman

Marvel Animation’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Marvel Animation’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube
Watch On
  • Rotten Tomatoes: 97% from the critics
  • Age rating: N/A
  • Length: ~28 minute episodes
  • Creator: Jeff Trammell
  • Release date: February 5 (episodes 3-5)

I can't say that I'm the biggest fan of anything Marvel-related (the last feature movie I remember watching in the cinema was Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), therefore I've been out of the loop for a while. But when I saw Colman Domingo's name in the credits for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spiderman and its comic book-style graphic animation, my eyebrow raised with intrigue.

Going back to the beginning of the story of Peter Parker, the series unfolds the origin story of how Parker went from run-of-the-mill high school student to becoming local hero Spiderman. Differing from the stories told before, this series takes place in a different timeline where Norman Osborn (aka, the Green Goblin) takes over as Parker's mentor instead of Tony Stark (Iron Man).

High Potential

High Potential (ABC) Trailer HD - Kaitlin Olson series - YouTube High Potential (ABC) Trailer HD - Kaitlin Olson series - YouTube
Watch On
  • Rotten Tomatoes: 96% from the critics
  • Age rating: TV-14
  • Length: ~43 minute episodes
  • Creator: Drew Goddard
  • Release date: February 6 (episode 4)

I'm familiar with Kaitlin Olson in the irreverent yet highly entertaining sitcom It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia where she stars alongside husband and writer Rob McElhenney (who's also the star of one of the best Disney Plus shows Made in Wrexham). If Olson can make me giggle as Dee, then I have no doubt that High Potential will be a smash hit for me.

Morgan (Olson) is a single mother of three children working as a cleaner for the LA Police Department. With a high potential intellectual and an IQ score of 160, she does the unthinkable when she helps solve an impossible crime when she rearranges evidence during one of her shifts. When her talent is noticed, she joins the team as a consultant.

