Netflix movies and shows are now available in over 30 languages – here's what you need to know

Some of the best Netflix movies and best Netflix shows of recent years have been watched by millions of people from different countries all around the world.

Think Spain's Berlin, France's Lupin or Korea's Squid Game. And now many more Netflix viewers can experience shows from around the world in their native languages as the service becomes even more multi-lingual.

Starting now, Netflix has upgraded its audio and subtitles options to offer you more than 30 different languages for on-screen translation or audio dubbing. Netflix says this is in response to the "thousands of language requests" it receives from customers every month.

And that's not all. Netflix is coming for the Duolingo owl.

The Netflix TV Experience Just Got More Multilingual - YouTube Watch On

Netflix knows that many of you use its foreign-language films to practice language learning, and it wants to point out the additional features it offers that can help you with that.

For example, you now can customize subtitles to adjust their style and size for better legibility. Or you can watch a show with subtitles in one language and audio dubbing in another. And if you're on PC, you can use the 'Browse By Language' feature to find some suitably educational entertainment.

This is an important and welcome upgrade for Netflix specifically, because it's been investing quite heavily in movies and shows from around the world. Squid Game is the most famous example, of course, but many of its other non-English language shows have been huge hits too: Money Heist, Lupin, La Palma, Who Killed Sara? and more.

And of course it works in the other direction too, with the language features opening up English-language movies and shows to Netflix's huge global audience.