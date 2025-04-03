Netflix movies and shows are now available in over 30 languages – here's what you need to know
Netflix's subtitles and dubbing now come in over 30 flavors – and you can mix them up
Some of the best Netflix movies and best Netflix shows of recent years have been watched by millions of people from different countries all around the world.
Think Spain's Berlin, France's Lupin or Korea's Squid Game. And now many more Netflix viewers can experience shows from around the world in their native languages as the service becomes even more multi-lingual.
Starting now, Netflix has upgraded its audio and subtitles options to offer you more than 30 different languages for on-screen translation or audio dubbing. Netflix says this is in response to the "thousands of language requests" it receives from customers every month.
And that's not all. Netflix is coming for the Duolingo owl.
What's new in Netflix's multilingual update
Netflix knows that many of you use its foreign-language films to practice language learning, and it wants to point out the additional features it offers that can help you with that.
For example, you now can customize subtitles to adjust their style and size for better legibility. Or you can watch a show with subtitles in one language and audio dubbing in another. And if you're on PC, you can use the 'Browse By Language' feature to find some suitably educational entertainment.
This is an important and welcome upgrade for Netflix specifically, because it's been investing quite heavily in movies and shows from around the world. Squid Game is the most famous example, of course, but many of its other non-English language shows have been huge hits too: Money Heist, Lupin, La Palma, Who Killed Sara? and more.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
And of course it works in the other direction too, with the language features opening up English-language movies and shows to Netflix's huge global audience.
You may also like
Writer, broadcaster, musician and kitchen gadget obsessive Carrie Marshall has been writing about tech since 1998, contributing sage advice and odd opinions to all kinds of magazines and websites as well as writing more than a dozen books. Her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, is on sale now and her next book, about pop music, is out in 2025. She is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
David Fincher is making a Once Upon A Time in Hollywood sequel for Netflix with Brad Pitt set to return
Netflix's most-watched movie is leaving viewers' tear ducts dry, but these 3 films with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes are genuine tear-jerkers