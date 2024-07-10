3 new crime shows on Prime Video with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes
These crime shows have a perfect record
There's plenty of crime fiction out there, and not all of it good! But thankfully Prime Video has some huge hits currently streaming, each of which is currently rated 100% on the aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.
Our top three picks for July include a gritty British crime drama starring Martin Freeman, a feminist noir comedy about two very different detectives, and an Australian thriller about an eccentric private investigator and disgraced ex-cop who team up to find a missing man.
So not only are they highly rated, but they all have very different vibes so there's something for all tastes. With crime being such a popular genre, it suits all sorts of tones and settings, and while detective work is at the center of all of them, it's far from samey.
Here are three certified fresh crime shows to stream right now, joining a great lineup of everything new on Prime Video in July 2024.
The Responder
- RT Score: 100%
- Age rating: TV-MA
- Length: 60 minute episodes
- Creator: Tony Schumacher
The Responder is based on ex-police officer Tony Schumacher's real-life experiences as an urgent response officer, and it's gritty stuff. It stars Martin Freeman as Chris Carson, a police officer who is trying to save his marriage and keep his head above water while working on the often dangerous streets of Liverpool.
His character is described as "crisis-stricken and morally compromised" and he's just taken on a new partner. So by the time we meet Chris, he's in a pretty turbulent time in his life, trying to balance his job and his personal life with very mixed results.
Deadloch
- RT Score: 100%
- Age rating: TV-MA
- Length: 60 minute episodes
- Creators: Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan
If you're after something a bit more lighthearted, Deadloch is the perfect choice. Equal parts comedy and noir, it sees the arrival of obnoxious and unconventional detective Eddie Redcliffe who teams up with existing Deadloch officer Dulcie Collins. The latter is not particularly thrilled about the new arrival and they clash hard and often.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
As you can see from the very sweary red band trailer, Eddie is no-nonsense, rocking up to the station in a Hawaiian shirt while everyone else is in uniform. Yes, she's one of those detectives. So if you like your dramas a little quirky with some dark comedy, give Deadloch a try.
Troppo
- RT Score: 100%
- Age rating: TV-MA
- Length: 60 minute episodes
- Creator: Yolanda Ramke
Based on the best-selling novel Crimson Lake by Candice Fox, a disgraced former police officer helps an eccentric private investigator with a criminal past to look for a missing man in Queensland.
The man in question is a Korean tech pioneer, and the two must put aside their differences and difficult pasts in order to get to the bottom of what happened. Critics have praised the two leads in particular, leading to its stellar Rotten Tomatoes score.
You might also like
Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.
When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd.