3 new crime shows on Prime Video with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

There's plenty of crime fiction out there, and not all of it good! But thankfully Prime Video has some huge hits currently streaming, each of which is currently rated 100% on the aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.

Our top three picks for July include a gritty British crime drama starring Martin Freeman, a feminist noir comedy about two very different detectives, and an Australian thriller about an eccentric private investigator and disgraced ex-cop who team up to find a missing man.

So not only are they highly rated, but they all have very different vibes so there's something for all tastes. With crime being such a popular genre, it suits all sorts of tones and settings, and while detective work is at the center of all of them, it's far from samey.

Here are three certified fresh crime shows to stream right now, joining a great lineup of everything new on Prime Video in July 2024.

The Responder

The Responder | Trailer â€“ BBC - YouTube Watch On

The Responder is based on ex-police officer Tony Schumacher's real-life experiences as an urgent response officer, and it's gritty stuff. It stars Martin Freeman as Chris Carson, a police officer who is trying to save his marriage and keep his head above water while working on the often dangerous streets of Liverpool.

His character is described as "crisis-stricken and morally compromised" and he's just taken on a new partner. So by the time we meet Chris, he's in a pretty turbulent time in his life, trying to balance his job and his personal life with very mixed results.

Deadloch

Deadloch | Red Band Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

If you're after something a bit more lighthearted, Deadloch is the perfect choice. Equal parts comedy and noir, it sees the arrival of obnoxious and unconventional detective Eddie Redcliffe who teams up with existing Deadloch officer Dulcie Collins. The latter is not particularly thrilled about the new arrival and they clash hard and often.

As you can see from the very sweary red band trailer, Eddie is no-nonsense, rocking up to the station in a Hawaiian shirt while everyone else is in uniform. Yes, she's one of those detectives. So if you like your dramas a little quirky with some dark comedy, give Deadloch a try.

Troppo

Troppo | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Based on the best-selling novel Crimson Lake by Candice Fox, a disgraced former police officer helps an eccentric private investigator with a criminal past to look for a missing man in Queensland.

The man in question is a Korean tech pioneer, and the two must put aside their differences and difficult pasts in order to get to the bottom of what happened. Critics have praised the two leads in particular, leading to its stellar Rotten Tomatoes score.