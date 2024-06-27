Like clockwork, all the best streaming services announce the new movies and shows for the month to come and now it's Prime Video's turn to reveal everything coming to the platform in July 2024.

Just like our list of everything new on Max in July 2024, Prime Video's list has an equal balance between older Hollywood staples like Laurence of Arabia (1962) and recent cinema releases like Luca Guadagnino's tensely charged sports drama Challengers (2024). Star Trek fans will be also be very pleased to find that six movies from the franchise will be arriving on July 1, so it's bound to be a great month for dedicated Trekkies.

It's not new that Prime Video prioritises its movie selection over its TV shows – just look at our picks of the best Prime Video movies for more – but there's still a handful of shows coming in July 2024, both Amazon Originals and existing TV favorites. We've brought all of the new titles to one place, so you can read the full list of everything new on Prime Video this month below.

Everything new on Prime Video in July 2024

Arriving on July 1

13 Going on 30 (movie)

A Fistful of Dollars (movie)

A Midsummer Night’s Sex Comedy (movie)

A Separation (movie)

Absence of Malice (movie)

American Outlaws (movie)

Amistad (movie)

Animal House (movie)

Annie (movie)

Bananas (movie)

Billy Madison (movie)

Blue Chips (movie)

Blue Crush (movie)

Blue Crush 2 (movie)

Blue Velvet (movie)

Bottle Rocket (movie)

Breakfast at Tiffany’s (movie)

Center Stage: On Pointe (movie)

Center Stage: Turn It Up (movie)

Charlie Bartlett (movie)

Chato’s Land (movie)

Code Of Silence (movie)

Collide (movie)

Colors (movie)

Cruel Intentions (movie)

Dances with Wolves (movie)

Death at a Funeral (movie)

Death Rides A Horse (movie)

Death Warrant (movie)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (movie)

Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (movie)

Easy Rider (movie)

El Dorado (movie)

Event Horizon (movie)

Five Easy Pieces (movie)

For a Few Dollars More (movie)

From Here To Eternity (movie)

Fury (movie)

Gladiator (movie)

Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner (movie)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (movie)

Hang ‘em High (movie)

Hannibal (movie)

Hard Target (movie)

Harsh Times (movie)

Hotel Transylvania 2 (movie)

How to Train Your Dragon 2 (movie)

JAG Seasons 1-10 (TV show)

Jagged Edge (movie)

Jupiter Ascending (movie)

Justin Bieber’s Believe (movie)

Kramer vs. Kramer (movie)

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (movie)

Lawrence Of Arabia (movie)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (movie)

Love & Mercy (movie)

Masquerade (movie)

Mechanic: Resurrection (movie)

Mermaids (movie)

Missing Link (movie)

Mr. Majestyk (movie)

Mr. Smith Goes To Washington (movie)

Mrs. Winterbourne (movie)

My Left Foot (movie)

No Country for Old Men (movie)

Non-Stop (movie)

Original Sin (movie)

Picture This (movie)

Pompeii (movie)

Postcards From The Edge (movie)

Private Parts (movie)

Rocky (movie)

Rocky II (movie)

Rocky III (movie)

Rocky IV (movie)

Rocky V (movie)

Sahara (movie)

Savages (movie)

Saving Private Ryan (movie)

Scorpion King 4: Quest For Power (movie)

Scorpion King: Book of Souls (movie)

Seventh Son (movie)

Shane (movie)

Skyscraper (movie)

Sleepy Hollow (movie)

Split (movie)

Spy Game (movie)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (movie)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (movie)

Star Trek VII: Generations (movie)

Star Trek VIII: First Contact (movie)

Star Trek: Insurrection (movie)

Star Trek X: Nemesis (movie)

Stephen King's Thinner (movie)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (movie)

Taxi Driver (movie)

Ted (movie)

Teen Wolf Too (movie)

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (movie)

The Age of Innocence (movie)

The Armstrong Lie (movie)

The Awful Truth (movie)

The Babysitter (movie)

The Black Stallion (movie)

The Black Stallion Returns (movie)

The Bone Collector (movie)

The Bridge At Remagen (movie)

The Bridge on the River Kwai (movie)

The Caine Mutiny (movie)

The Chosen Season 4 (TV show)

The Comedian (movie)

The Falcon and the Snowman (movie)

The First Wives Club (movie)

The Golden Child (movie)

The Good, The Bad And The Ugly (movie)

The Guns of Navarone (movie)

The High Note (movie)

The King of Staten Island (movie)

The Last Airbender (movie)

The Love Letter (movie)

The Magnificent Seven (movie)

The Muppets Take Manhattan (movie)

The Other Guys (movie)

The Remains Of The Day (movie)

The Running Man (movie)

The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption (movie)

The Scorpion King 2: Rise Of A Warrior (movie)

The Silence Of The Lambs (movie)

The Spiderwick Chronicles (movie)

The Turning (movie)

The Way West (TV show)

The Wolfman (movie)

They Might Be Giants (movie)

Timeline (movie)

Trainspotting (movie)

Tyler Perry's Sistas (TV show)

Unforgiven (movie)

Walking Tall: The Payback (movie)

Wanderlust (movie)

Wayne’s World (movie)

Witness (movie)

Young Adult (movie)

Yours, Mine & Ours (movie)



Arriving on July 2

Evil Dead Rise (movie)

The Beekeeper (movie)



Arriving on July 4

Space Cadet (movie)

Arriving on July 5

NWSL on Prime Video (TV show)

Temptation Island Mexico (TV show)



Arriving on July 9

Sam Morril: You’ve Changed (TV show)



Arriving on July 11

Sausage Party: Foodtopia (TV show)

Tyler Perry’s Divorce in the Black (movie)



Arriving on July 12

Every Family (TV show)



Arriving on July 18

My Spy The Eternal City (movie)

UNINTERRUPTED’s Top Class Tennis (TV show)



Arriving on July 19

Betty la Fea, La Historia Continúa (TV show)



Arriving on July 23

Bob Marley: One Love (movie)

Irresistible (movie)



Arriving on July 24

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (movie)



Arriving on July 25

Cirque du Soleil: Without a Net (movie)

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning (movie)

Troppo Season 2 (TV show)



Arriving on July 29

Challengers (movie)



Arriving on July 30

Five Feet Apart (movie)

Lisa Frankenstein (movie)

Perfect Addiction (movie)