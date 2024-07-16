Prime Video just revealed the trailer and release date for a spin-off of one of its worst-rated shows

Citadel has been one of the most entertaining shows on Prime Video for some time, but not necessarily because of what was on screen: the show hasn't exactly attracted rave reviews – it's currently sitting at a less than brilliant 51% on Rotten Tomatoes – and there's some controversy over Amazon's claims that it's the fourth most-streamed Prime Video Original TV show of all time in the US. But Prime Video has nevertheless given it the green light not just for a second season, but for a spin-off too – and the trailer for Citadel:Diana is finally out.

Looking at the trailer, the new show features The Undoing's Matilda De Angelis as the titular character and revolves around more spy shenanigans, with Diana undercover behind enemy lines. With The Cranberries soundtracking the trailer, there are plenty of guns and a fair few explosions too, but in terms of plot points in the trailer you're currently out of luck. However, Prime Video has been more expansive elsewhere.

Citadel: Diana - Official Teaser | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Citadel: Diana – what we know so far

According to Prime Video, the show's six episodes will be set in Milan in 2023, eight years after the spy agency Citadel was wiped out. Since then, Diana has been working undercover for the Citadel among the bad guys of Manticore. When Diana finds a way out she needs to trust the least trustworthy person around, the heir to Manticore Italy, son of the bad guys' evil boss.

In addition to De Angelis, the cast also includes Lorenzo Cervasio, Maurizio Lombardi, Julia Piaton, Thekla Reuten, Daniele Paoloni, Bernhard Schütz and Filippo Nigro. It's directed by Arnaldo Catinari, who directed one of my favorite shows, the sometimes silly but often thrilling: Suburra: Blood on Rome, and it's being made in partnership with Cattleya, the studio that also made the wonderfully stylish gangster drama Gomorrah, so there are reasons to be optimistic about this one.

You can't fault Citadel's ambitions to be one of the best Prime Video shows. The goal is to create a kind of cinematic universe of multiple shows, each one set in a different country but connected to the mothership via plot points and recurring characters. Another spin-off series, Citadel: Honey Bunny, is set in India and is currently in production.

Citadel:Diana will be streaming on Prime Video from October 10, 2024.

