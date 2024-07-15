Tyler Perry's Divorce in the Black is a flop – here are 3 better Prime Video thrillers with 99% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

Tyler Perry's new Prime Video movie Divorce in the Black has made an impact on both critics and fans – but not in a good way. The suspenseful drama has landed a 0% Rotten Tomatoes score after it debuted on one of the best streaming services, and although it has a more favorable audience score of 54%, it's safe to say that it's not one of the best Prime Video movies.

Divorce in the Black follows Ava (Meagan Good), a young bank professional who is devastated when her husband Dallas (Cory Hardrict) abandons their marriage. However, Dallas' evil intentions unravel as Ava gets a chance to find love with her true soulmate. If you didn't enjoy Divorce in the Black, here are three better thrillers with 99% or more on Rotten Tomatoes to watch if you haven't already.

100 Days to Live

100 Days To Live // Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 100%

100% Age rating: Not rated

Not rated Length: 90 minutes

90 minutes Director: Ravin Gandhi

In 100 Days to Live, Heidi Johanningmeier stars as Dr. Rebecca Church, who must race against time to solve the mystery behind the abduction of her fiancé Gabriel Weeks (Colin Egglesfield) after he's kidnapped by a serial killer (Gideon Emery).

The intriguing premise will have you hooked from start to finish, so if you're looking for some fast-paced escapism along with heart-pounding twists and turns this weekend then give 100 Days to Live a try.

Available on Prime Video in the US and UK, and on Tubi in Australia.

Anatomy of a Murder

ANATOMY OF A MURDER [1959] - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 100%

100% Age rating: PG

PG Length: 161 minutes

161 minutes Director: Otto Preminger

Anatomy of a Murder is widely regarded as one of cinema's greatest courtroom dramas and was nominated for seven Oscars following its release in 1959. Based on the 1958 novel by John D. Voelker under the pen name Robert Traver, Anatomy of a Murder sees Michigan lawyer Paul Biegler (James Stewart) defend Army Lt. Manion (Ben Gazzara), who claims he killed an innkeeper due to temporary insanity after the victim raped his wife Laura (Lee Remick). What is the truth and will he win his case?

With its tense plot, flawless dialogue and spell-binding performances, it's unsurprising that this masterpiece of a thriller has a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score.

Available to stream on Prime Video in the US, and to rent on Apple TV Plus in the UK and Australia.

Blow the Man Down

Blow The Man Down â€“ Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 99%

99% Age rating: R

R Length: 90 minutes

90 minutes Directors: Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy

Blow the Man Down tells the story of two sisters, Mary Beth (Morgan Saylor) and Priscilla Connolly (Sophie Lowe) who are grieving their mother's death and end up killing a dangerous man. While trying to conceal their crime, they uncover their hometown's darkest secrets.

This clever and original women-centered thriller also serves as a dark comedy, a family drama and a sarcastic mystery at times. Blow the Man Down is complete with a veteran cast, such as Annette O'Toole, June Squibb and Margo Martindale, that makes this an unmissable spectacle.

Available on Prime Video in the US, UK and Australia.