3 new 90s crime movies coming to Prime Video in August with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

It's a difficult task to pick the best Prime Video movies when its catalog is one of the biggest in the space and with the arrival of new movies and shows in August 2024, it's going to be even harder. But if there's one thing we're confident about, it's that these three 90s movies with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes should absolutely find a way onto your watchlist.

Action, crime, and mystery movies dominated 90s cinema, with directors like Quintin Tarantino and the Coen Brothers driving the genres forward and each of our picks are reflective of how influential they were. So much so, two of the three films were recognized at the Oscars, taking away Best Actress and Best Original Screenplay awards – two of the highest-regarded honors of the ceremony.

Let's just say that, when it comes to this month's streaming schedule, it's far from an empty calendar – we even missed off other 90s gems like The Crow and Sense and Sensibility. As you can probably tell, we're very excited to see these three movies return to Prime Video in August 2024 as each of them prove why Prime Video is still one of the best streaming services.

Face/Off (1997)

Face/Off (1997) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 93%

Age rating: R

Length: 138 minutes

Director: John Woo

Arriving on: August 1

Nicholas Cage and John Travolta star in this quintessential 90s crime action feature. Terrorist Castor Troy (Cage) is tracked down by FBI agent Sean Archer (Travolta) who vows to bring him to justice. Following a plane crash that severely injures Troy, Archer plans to have surgery that involves removing his face and replacing it with Troy's to gather details about a bomb from the terrorist's brother. As Archer embarks on his mission, Troy wakes from his coma and swears his revenge.

Fargo

Fargo (1996) | Official Trailer | MGM Studios - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 95%

Age rating: R

Length: 97 minutes

Director: Joel Coen

Arriving on: August 1

Before the Coen brothers brought you The Big Lebowski (1998), they hit it out of the park with Fargo, which earned them the Best Original Screenplay Oscar and Frances McDormand the Best Actress Oscar. The crime drama takes place in Minnesota in 1987 and follows Jerry (William H. Macy), a car salesman who has racked up a huge amount of debt. Desperate to dig himself out of the hole, he hires two thugs (Steve Buscemi and Peter Stormare) to kidnap his wife and collect a large ransom from his rich father-in-law. As they execute the mission, it quickly falls apart when the henchmen shoot an officer, prompting police chief Marge (McDormand) to dig up the truth.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Pulp Fiction Official Trailer #1 - (1994) HD - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 92%

Age rating: R

Length: 153 minutes

Director: Quentin Tarantino

Arriving on: August 1

Known for its non-linear structure, Pulp Fiction has earned a reputation for being a common favorite for movie buffs alike – we rank it as the best Quintin Tarantino movie. A series of stories from different characters are played out and woven together to create one dramatic plot line, with hitmen Vincent Vega (John Travolta) and Jules Winnfield (Samuel L. Jackson) driving the story forward. Weaving between the narratives of their boss Marsellus Wallace (Ving Rhames), his wife Mia (Uma Thurman), boxer Butch Coolidge (Bruce Willis), and many others, the movie is the epitome of 'there's more than one side to the story'.