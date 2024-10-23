3 movies on Prime Video with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes

Prime Video's library of movies is one I can always rely on when I find that the other best streaming services don't quite have what I'm looking for. Of all the best Prime Video movies, it's the ones with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes that never fail to entertain – and I've found three Best Picture Oscar nominees that you won't want to miss streaming.

For this Prime Video recommendations roundup, all of my picks scored big at this year's Oscars, including this year's Best Picture champion. As well as garnering scores over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, each has something unique to offer whether that's an engaging screenplay, lovable characters, or some of the best cinematography and sound editing out there.

Additionally to these Oscar royalty movies that are available to stream now, Prime Video's movie and show collection is growing this month and you can expect fresh titles by the week coming to Prime Video in October 2024. So if you don't want to miss out on the new finds we've spotted, then you're certainly in the right place.

The Holdovers (2023)

THE HOLDOVERS - Official Trailer [HD] - In Select Theaters October 27, Everywhere November 10 - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 97%

Age rating: R

Length: 132 minutes

Director: Alexander Payne

Though The Holdovers might not have snatched the Best Picture Oscar, it didn't walk home empty handed. Out of its five nominations, Payne's coming-of-age drama was awarded the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for Da'Vine Joy Randolph's performance as Mary Lamb, which also earned her the BAFTA.

In a New England boarding school in the 1970s, a strict and short-tempered Classics professor Paul Hunham (Paul Giamatti) is forced to remain on the school grounds over the Christmas period to watch over the students who have no home to go to. He surprisingly takes to one of the students Angus Tully (Dominic Tessa), a troubled but intelligent young man, as well as establishing a bond with the school's head cook Mary Lamb (Randolph) who's grieving the loss of her son in the Vietnam War.

American Fiction (2023)

AMERICAN FICTION | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 93%

Age rating: R

Length: 117 minutes

Director: Cord Jefferson

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

American Fiction was another one of this year's Best Picture nominees that just missed out on taking home the biggest award of the night. However, it was commended for Jefferson's writing talents, which won him the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay from the 2001 Percival Everett novel Erasure.

Jefferson's directorial debut explores the construction of stereotypes through the perspective of its main character Thelonius 'Monk' Ellison (Jeffrey Wright), a writer who is at wits' end with the establishment profiting from Black art that rests on damaging stereotypes. When he writes a book that satirises Black stereotypes under a pen name, only for it to gain critical success and launch him fame.

Oppenheimer (2023)

Oppenheimer | New Trailer - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 93%

Age rating: R

Length: 180 minutes

Director: Christopher Nolan

Coming out on top at the 2024 Oscars was Christopher Nolan's epic biography Oppenheimer, which, in addition to taking home the biggest award of the night, swiped Best Director for Nolan, Best Actor for Cillian Murphy, Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr, Best Cinematography, Bets Film Editing, and Best Original Score.

In the days of World War II, Lt. Gen. Leslie Groves Jr reaches out to physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer to be a part of the team behind the Manhattan Project. Spanning the course of a few years, we see how Oppenheimer changed the course of history by designing and developing the atomic bomb for the world's first nuclear explosion.