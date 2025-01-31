I can't wait to watch all the lies unravel in the scandalous Netflix series Apple Cider Vinegar after seeing a new clip

Netflix has released a new clip from Apple Cider Vinegar

The series arrives on the streaming service on February 6

It follows Belle Gibson, a wellness influencer who scammed people by claiming she cured cancer

Netflix has released a gripping new clip from Apple Cider Vinegar that shows how the new drama series has taken inspiration from real life.

The clip mirrors an interview that Belle Gibson, a convicted scammer, did with 60 Minutes Australia. In it, Kaitlyn Dever (Book Smart), who plays Gibson, is wearing a pink sweater while sitting opposite Tara Brown, the reporter who grilled her in the the real-life interview that's played by Sibylla Budd (Picnic At Hanging Rock).

I've been so excited about the new series, as I previously reacted to Apple Cider Vinegar's trailer saying that it showed off the bitter side of the wellness industry.

We don't have much longer to wait now as the series arrives on February 6, exclusively on Netflix, and the latest clip originally shown at the event Next on Netflix has got me counting down the days until I can binge-watch this as I hope we can add it to our best Netflix shows round-up.

Take a look at the clip below.

Apple Cider Vinegar | Official Clip | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What else do we know about Apple Cider Vinegar?

(Image credit: Netflix)

The series also stars Alycia Debnam-Carey as Milla Blake, who plays Gibson's best friend. Together, they set out to cure their life-threatening illnesses through health and wellness while motivating big online communities to do the same. Their stories took off in a way they likely didn't expect, and it was only a matter of time before they were caught out and their lies started to unravel.

Bella and Milla weren't ill at all, but they'd managed to prey on vulnerable people and encourage them to sign up for an app The Whole Pantry, with Belle later publishing a book under the same name. It has since been taken off shelves, according to report, but many people had purchased the book after learning about Belle's fabricated story. The series, described as being "true-ish", aims to dramatize what happens and shed more light on Belle's case.

