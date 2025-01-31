I can't wait to watch all the lies unravel in the scandalous Netflix series Apple Cider Vinegar after seeing a new clip
That pink sweater might look familiar
- Netflix has released a new clip from Apple Cider Vinegar
- The series arrives on the streaming service on February 6
- It follows Belle Gibson, a wellness influencer who scammed people by claiming she cured cancer
Netflix has released a gripping new clip from Apple Cider Vinegar that shows how the new drama series has taken inspiration from real life.
The clip mirrors an interview that Belle Gibson, a convicted scammer, did with 60 Minutes Australia. In it, Kaitlyn Dever (Book Smart), who plays Gibson, is wearing a pink sweater while sitting opposite Tara Brown, the reporter who grilled her in the the real-life interview that's played by Sibylla Budd (Picnic At Hanging Rock).
I've been so excited about the new series, as I previously reacted to Apple Cider Vinegar's trailer saying that it showed off the bitter side of the wellness industry.
We don't have much longer to wait now as the series arrives on February 6, exclusively on Netflix, and the latest clip originally shown at the event Next on Netflix has got me counting down the days until I can binge-watch this as I hope we can add it to our best Netflix shows round-up.
Take a look at the clip below.
What else do we know about Apple Cider Vinegar?
The series also stars Alycia Debnam-Carey as Milla Blake, who plays Gibson's best friend. Together, they set out to cure their life-threatening illnesses through health and wellness while motivating big online communities to do the same. Their stories took off in a way they likely didn't expect, and it was only a matter of time before they were caught out and their lies started to unravel.
Bella and Milla weren't ill at all, but they'd managed to prey on vulnerable people and encourage them to sign up for an app The Whole Pantry, with Belle later publishing a book under the same name. It has since been taken off shelves, according to report, but many people had purchased the book after learning about Belle's fabricated story. The series, described as being "true-ish", aims to dramatize what happens and shed more light on Belle's case.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
You might also like
- Netflix's Apple Cider Vinegar trailer teases a funny psychopathic-influencer thriller that I can't wait to watch
- Netflix's Celebrity Bear Hunt trailer looks so bizarre, I can't tell if its satire or not – but I think I'm in
- Netflix reveals June 2025 release date for Squid Game season 3, and its first clip teases a new mini-game that'll have a big impact on Gi-hun and his fellow contestants
Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.
When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.