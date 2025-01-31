Kate Hudson really does look like the new Ted Lasso in Netflix’s trailer for sports comedy series Running Point

Netflix has released a trailer for Running Point

Kate Hudson stars as the president of a US basketball team

The sports comedy has faced criticism for reportedly copying Ted Lasso

It's hard to imagine how any sports comedy could emulate the success of Ted Lasso. Well, Netflix looks to be hoping to do just that by swapping soccer for basketball in the new trailer for sports comedy series Running Point.

Netflix has taken a leaf out of Ted Lasso's book and created a new female boss in the sports industry. Running Point stars Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon, who is unexpectedly appointed the head of the Los Angeles Waves, one of the most famous professional basketball franchises in the US.

In the new trailer (see below), ambitious and fiery Isla fights to prove she's the right person for the job, despite facing backlash from her male colleagues. From just watching the trailer, Running Point shares a similar humor and feel-good vibe to the hugely popular series Ted Lasso. Hey, I can't complain, it looks like a perfect watch while I wait for a rumored fourth season of the best Apple TV Plus show.

Running Point | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Running Point vs Ted Lasso

In Running Point, when Isla's brother is forced to resign as president of the Los Angeles Waves, she's chosen to take over his role. Constantly overlooked by others, Isla must navigate the male-dominated world of sports and prove to her dubious brothers, the board, and the sports community that she's up for the job.

It's no illusion that the Mindy Kaling-created series has similarities to Ted Lasso, as Running Point has already been accused of copying its concept. According to The News in August 2024, it was reported that Ted Lasso creator and leading star Jason Sudeikis was "unimpressed with the similarities" between Running Point and his critically acclaimed show, which is about an American football coach that's brought in to manage a British soccer team.

An insider close to the actor reportedly told the publication: “When Ted Lasso took off, it was such an offbeat, optimistic and wacky show that Jason legitimately believed it would be impossible to imitate. For a while there, he was right.

"Little did Jason know that pretty much the second Lasso ended production, there would be copycats popping up like weeds on the various streaming services. The copycat that particularly bugs him is Netflix’s sports comedy Running Point, which has completed shooting and which will roll out next year.”

We'll have to wait and see if Running Point will become one of the best Netflix shows when it debuts on the best streaming service on February 27.