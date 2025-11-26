<figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="83040eb1-3af5-460d-a500-ffd4709d35f0"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1920px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="2TjeHq3hXQbK9eryg9M9Tk" name="Walmart bf new 2025" alt="Walmart Black Friday deals 2025" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/2TjeHq3hXQbK9eryg9M9Tk.png" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1920" height="1080" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="57f711ee-84e2-4280-bbae-966fb4bb43bc" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">Welcome to today's live coverage of Walmart's 2025 Black Friday sale. I'm going to spotlight today's best Black Friday deals, plus share my expert shopping tips, so you can find the best prices on products you want.<br><br>I'm examining the price on every product listed in this live blog to ensure it's a genuine bargain. You can find record-low prices on TVs, kitchen appliances, toys, Apple devices, laptops, and vacuums from brands like Samsung, Ninja, Dyson, Roomba, Lego, and more.<br><br>Keep in mind that this is Walmart's official sale, which means you won't find lower prices on Black Friday. In fact, the most popular offers sell out quickly, so my recommendation is to buy now if you find a price you like before it's too late.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>