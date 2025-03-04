6 Max movies and shows I’m most excited to watch in March, from A24 horrors to an offbeat Adult Swim animation

Max's streaming schedule is packed in March, with plenty of brand-new releases including much-loved A24 movies. The service is ticking all the right boxes for me with a mix of horror, comedy, drama, and an offbeat Adult Swim animation, so there's something to suit all moods.

I've picked out six titles I can't wait to see, many of which have already received rave reviews from the critics. Our best Max movies and best Max shows features are already stacked, and something tells me they're about to get even bigger.

Here's what I'll be streaming on Max in March.

Heretic

Heretic | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

When: March 7



I'm so thrilled Heretic finally has a streaming release date so more people can experience this horror gem. Of course, its major selling point is the fact Hugh Grant has swapped his typical charming bachelor character for a total creep, but it's so much more than that.

Wonderfully stylish, tense and full of theological questions, it's a great addition to A24's catalog. There's plenty to enjoy here, and it does enough for it to stand out among the endless sea of new horror movies in March. I'm also keen to re-watch this and spot things I might've missed the first time around.

The Righteous Gemstones season 4

The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

When: March 9



The Righteous Gemstones returns for season 4 and I'm excited to catch up with this fictional televangelist family. Funnily enough, the series arrives straight after Heretic, and even though it explores religious themes in a very different way from the horror movie, I think this would make a pretty amusing double bill.



New episodes are released weekly on Sundays, aka 'The Lord's Day' – do you see what they did there? – and it's a perfect laugh-out-loud way to spend your weekend. We're four seasons in and strong as ever, I can't wait to see what happens next.

Oh My God…Yes!

Oh My God... Yes! | OFFICIAL TRAILER | March 9 | adult swim - YouTube Watch On

When: March 10



I love Adult Swim, whether it's Rick and Morty or Smiling Friends, so I was pleased to learn that there's a new animation for me to sink my teeth into this month. In this series, we follow three quirky, unconventional Black women as they navigate the world of sex, dating, and womanhood in the 30th century. And while that might feel like it's miles away from our reach, Max says the series promises it has "extremely relatable circumstances". I suppose some things never change.



The Parenting

The Parenting | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

When: March 13



Comedy and horror go hand-in-hand, and The Parenting has certainly caught my interest. In this Max Original movie, we follow couple Josh and Rohan as they plan a weekend getaway to introduce their parents to each other, only to discover that their rental home is shared with a 400-year-old poltergeist – talk about getting in the way...

There's an amazing cast here including Breaking Bad's Dean Norris, Friends star Lisa Kudrow and Succession's patriarch Brian Cox, so if you like your movies with a bit of star power, this one is perfect.

Beau Is Afraid

Beau Is Afraid | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

When: March 14



The first time I watched Ari Aster's Beau is Afraid, I was on a long-haul flight, and perhaps that wasn't the best idea (although it was an excellent way to spend three hours). I'm happy it's on Max soon because now I can re-watch it in the comfort of my living room. Aster is no stranger to weird things, but nothing can prepare you for just how bonkers this movie gets – I mean that in the best possible way, of course.

This is a divisive movie with a 68% Rotten Tomatoes score from the critics, meaning it unfortunately falls short of a spot on the best Max movies round-up. Still, I wholeheartedly recommend it if you want something surreal and different to watch.

Sing Sing

Sing Sing | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

When: March 21



Last but not least is the poignant Sing Sing, which is based on the true story of a man imprisoned for a crime he didn't commit. When a wary outsider arrives at the prison, he finds purpose in a theater group among other incarcerated men, where they stage an original comedy together.



Colman Domingo gives an incredible performance here and the cast includes men who were actually part of Sing Sing's theater group and the Rehabilitation Through the Arts program, so they get a chance to tell their story as authentically as possible.