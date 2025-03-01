5 new Max movies with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes

Max's library of movies is one of the most vast collections of entertainment across the best streaming services, with movies across every genre you can imagine dating back to as early as the 1930s. Soon, it will extend its list of movies in March 2025, and I can't wait to fill my weekends with these five titles with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes from the critics.

As well as new releases Heretic (2024) and Sing Sing (2023), two new powerful A24 dramas, Max is letting loose this month with two slapstick comedies and an old Hollywood classic to top it off. I'm beyond excited for Max to usher in its new movies and shows next month, and this list is just the surface when to comes to the new titles arriving in March 2025. Be sure to read our full list and take note of the ones that catch your eye the most.

Heretic (2024)

Heretic | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 91%

Age rating: R

Length: 111 minutes

Director: Scott Beck

Arriving on: March 7

I'm so used to seeing Hugh Grant grace the screen in Love Actually (2003) and not forgetting his charm and remarkable chemistry with Julia Roberts in Notting Hill (1999), so when A24 dropped the trailer for one of it most recent horror movies it was a surprise to see Grant step out of the archetype that I have always associated him with. But it was a pleasant one.

When two young missionary girls Sister Barnes (Sophie Thatcher) and Sister Paxton (Chloe East) appear at the house of Mr Reed (Grant), the two attempt to convert him. After being invited inside his home, Reed's true self begins to unravel and the young missionaries find themselves at the center of a barbaric game of cat-and-mouse as Reed forces them to prove their dedication to their faith.

Sing Sing (2023)

Sing Sing | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 97%

Age rating: R

Length: 105 minutes

Director: Greg Kwedar

Arriving on: March 21

Despite premiering in 2023, Sing Sing was released by A24 last summer and has accumulated three 2025 Oscar nominations including Best Actor for Colman Domingo. If you know me, you know that I live for a powerful A24 drama, so I'm particularly looking forward for the arrival of Sing Sing this month.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Kwedar's drama is inspired by the Rehabilitation Through the Arts program based in the Sing Sing Maximum Security Prison in Ossining, New York, following inmate Divine G (Domingo) who's innocently imprisoned. Along with a group of fellow incarcerated prisoners, they form a theatre group and embark on an inspiring shared journey of transformation.

Ghostbusters (1984)

Ghostbusters (1984) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 95%

Age rating: PG

Length: 107 minutes

Director: Ivan Reitman

Arriving on: March 1

On a different note, Max has a number of family classics arriving in March 2025 and Ghostbusters isn't just an essential '80s flick or a favorite among dads everywhere, but a fun watch that's still making audiences laugh today.

Forced out of their jobs at university in New York, three scientists decide to set up a ghost removal service and earn a living through combatting supernatural forces. Their new business kicks off, but when they uncover a door to a different dimension all hell breaks lose and they're left to clean up the carnage roaming New York City. Famous faces of action and comedy movies star, including Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Sigourney Weaver, and Rick Moranis.

Men in Black (1997)

MEN IN BLACK [1997] - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 91%

Age rating: PG-13

Length: 98 minutes

Director: Barry Sonnenfeld

Arriving on: March 1

If you were to compile a playlist of the most iconic movie themes of all time, surely, Men in Black deserves a place in that list. The 'Men in Black' refers to Kay (Tommy Lee Jones) and Jay (Will Smith), two law enforcers who police extra-terrestrial life on Earth for a secret government agency. In one of their new investigations, they learn of a plot conducted by an other-worldly terrorist figure who's hatching a plan to murder ambassadors from two conflicting galaxies.

Executive Suite (1954)

Executive Suite (1954) Official Trailer - William Holden, Barbara Stanwyck Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 100%

Age rating: N/A

Length: 104 minutes

Director: Robert Wise

Arriving on: March 1

This one is for all you fans of the Golden Age of Hollywood. In contrast to other streaming services, Max is the Holy Grail when it comes to classic cinema and March is inundated with titles dating back as early as 1931.

Starring two legends of the silver screen, William Holden (Sunset Boulevard) and Barbara Stanwyck (Sorry, Wrong Number), Robert Wise's drama follows a business approaching turmoil when its president dies unexpectedly leaving no instructions to who is next in line to take his place. But a decision needs to be made, and battle between two prospective workers emerges.